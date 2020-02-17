Average used car price in January tops R283 000









The Volkswagen Polo was the top-selling used car in January 2020. It was followed by the Ford Ranger, Toyota Hilux, Volkswagen Polo Vivo and Mercedes-Benz C Class. Durban - According to George Mienie, the chief executive of AutoTrader, the country’s largest digital motoring marketplace, the majority of used car sales in January occurred in Gauteng. Gauteng accounted for 59% of total sales, with 15% coming from the Western Cape and 13% in KwaZulu-Natal. The average selling price for used cars in January was R283 734, with the average mileage being 73 368km. The Volkswagen Polo was the top-selling used car in January 2020. It was followed by the Ford Ranger, Toyota Hilux, Volkswagen Polo Vivo and Mercedes-Benz C Class. The most searched-for brand in January was BMW. Searches for BMW increased by 54.77% versus December 2019. Volkswagen was the second most searched-for brand, followed by Mercedes-Benz, Toyota and Audi. The Ford Ranger was the top-selling used vehicle in Limpopo, the North West, Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga and Gauteng. The Polo was the most popular used car in the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Free State.

In the Northern Cape, the Mercedes-Benz C Class clocked in tops.

The most popular used sports utility vehicle (SUV) in January was the Toyota Fortuner. The C Class was the most popular coupé and the most popular sedan, while the Polo was the top-selling hatchback.

The Nissan NP200 dominated the single-cab rankings while the Ranger was the top-selling double cab.

