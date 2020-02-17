Durban - According to George Mienie, the chief executive of AutoTrader, the country’s largest digital motoring marketplace, the majority of used car sales in January occurred in Gauteng. Gauteng accounted for 59% of total sales, with 15% coming from the Western Cape and 13% in KwaZulu-Natal.
The average selling price for used cars in January was R283 734, with the average mileage being 73 368km.
The Volkswagen Polo was the top-selling used car in January 2020. It was followed by the Ford Ranger, Toyota Hilux, Volkswagen Polo Vivo and Mercedes-Benz C Class.
The most searched-for brand in January was BMW. Searches for BMW increased by 54.77% versus December 2019. Volkswagen was the second most searched-for brand, followed by Mercedes-Benz, Toyota and Audi.
The Ford Ranger was the top-selling used vehicle in Limpopo, the North West, Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga and Gauteng. The Polo was the most popular used car in the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Free State.