Durban - Afrotainment's gqom musician Thobeka 'Tipcee' Ndaba and Babes Wodumo's sister, Nondumiso, have been revealed as the other two women accused of assaulting a Durban woman.
It is understood that the woman received medical attention after the incident at a public health facility. Sources said she had been injured on her arm and on her leg.
Repeated calls to Bongekile 'Babes Wodumo' Simelane's, her sister and to Tipcee were not answered when they were contacted for comment.
Calls and SMSes to the owner of Afrotainment, Mthokozisi 'DJ Tira' Khathi, were also not returned. Afrotainment manages Tipcee.
On Tuesday morning, at about 5.30am, Tipcee took to Twitter to post about her 'frienship chain' with Babes Wodumo.
Meanwhile, police confirmed on Wednesday that a woman had opened a case of assault against four women, including the Simelane sisters, Ndaba and a fourth unknown woman.
The victim is believed to be a friend of the group. She was allegedly assaulted on Monday night when she was accused of leaking a videos of the group to people who were not party to the gathering at an Umbilo guest house. They had been watching the news when Babes Wodumo's alleged assault popped up on a news channel.
The victim opened a case of assault on Monday night after consulting with her family on the same evening.
The assault charges against Babes Wodumo and the three woman, come as she opened a case of assault against her partner Mandla 'Mampintsha' Maphumulo on Monday afternoon. This was after the kwaito singer was recorded allegedly beating her in an Instagram video which was beamed live late on Sunday night.
Maphumulo appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on Tuesday and was released on R2 000 bail.
Additional reporting by Sihle Mlambo
Sunday Tribune / Isolezwe