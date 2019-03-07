The woman who was allegedly assaulted by Babes Wodumo, her sister, Tipcee and an unknown woman. Picture: Twitter

Durban - Afrotainment's gqom musician Thobeka 'Tipcee' Ndaba and Babes Wodumo's sister, Nondumiso, have been revealed as the other two women accused of assaulting a Durban woman.



The victim, who cannot be named as she is a victim of abuse, asked for privacy to allow the police to deal with the matter. She said this through her sister on Wednesday.





"I do not want to talk about this incident," she told Isolezwe on Wednesday.