Baby allegedly swapped at birth

Durban - There has been an increase in the number of requests for DNA testing in KwaZulu-Natal as more men begin to question the paternity of children. And often it is at the behest of the courts. This is according to Mandisa Skhosana, a medical practitioner who owns a DNA testing facility, MediTrust Diagnostic in Pinetown.

Skhosana spoke to the Sunday Tribune in light of an uMlazi woman’s revelations on a radio show this week that the child who she had thought she had given birth to and brought home from a Johannesburg hospital six years ago, was not her’s and her partner’s. ‘‘Extramarital affairs push fathers to ask for a paternity test. At times fathers would do the test without the mother knowing as this is a sensitive subject. There isn’t a high number of both parties coming through at the same time but when parents seek testing they are done on separate occasions,’’ she said. Skhosana advised parents who had concerns about their babies being swapped in a hospital to immediately have a DNA test done. “There has been an increase in babies being swapped at birth and this is the only way parents can find out and should get access to DNA testing the minute the child is born to avoid years of grooming children which are not theirs,’’ she said.

In the case of the uMlazi woman, who declined to be interviewed by this newspaper, she told the radio station listeners of the hardships she endured in her marriage due to her husband’s suspicions of the child not being his. She said her husband eventually divorced her after his DNA did not match their child’s. The suspicion that the child was not his came about because of the child’s complexion. Much later she had a DNA test done and discovered that she was not the mother of the child she had been raising either. She now believed that the child she gave birth to at a Gauteng hospital was allegedly swapped. She said she was weighing her options about what to do and had engaged a lawyer. Motalatele Modiba, spokesperson for the Gauteng Department of Health said that they only became aware of this incident through the media. “We have reached out to the complainant, who promised to provide further information, which we are awaiting.