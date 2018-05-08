DURBAN - The Phoenix couple accused of attempted murder of a four-year-old child have had their bail extended until June 14.





The matter against the 25-year-old mother and her 20-year-old lover has been postponed to June 14 by Magistrate Chris Annamalai.





Investigations into the abuse case are still underway and a trial date is yet to be set.





The couple who cannot be named to protect the identity of the child, appeared for the fourth time at the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday morning on charges of attempted murder.

They are currently out of police custody on bail of R3000 with conditions, including that neither the mother or her former lover can see the little girl who is in a place of safety and recovering from injuries.





A video of the apparent brutal assault took place in February. It surfaced on social media and caused a furore online at the time.





The video, purportedly recorded by the mother’s boyfriend, showed the woman allegedly smacking, punching and kicking the four-year-old girl who falls to the ground, screaming.





In the video, it appeared that the abuse was a form of punishment following a bed wetting incident.





In her previous court appearance in April, the female accused, the child’s mother, was seen crying in court as members of the public passed her and sniggered.





In the video, her mother tells her: “You are making me go off my head! I am having a nervous breakdown in my life!”





As with previous court appearances the male accused had several supporters while the female accused was only supported by an elderly male, wearing a Fez (Islamic hat) and an older woman.





Durban comedian, Natashia Portrag, has been calling for harsh punishment of child abusers.





