Bakers compete for taste of success

PIETERMARITZBURG - The pressure is on and the heat is turned up in The Taste Master SA kitchen, where 12 contestants are putting their baking skills to the test to become the ultimate winner. Among those donning The Taste Master SA apron is Pietermaritzburg chef Nolan Adimulam.

The 22-year-old quit medical school and went to culinary school to pursue his passion of becoming a top chef. Last week, Adimulam and 11 other contestants were seen in the SABC 2 reality baking show, The Taste Master SA. The show started on Tuesday and airs weekly at 7pm. Contestants have to impress the judges, Zola Nene, a celebrity chef and author and artisanal baker Fritz Schoon.

The winner of The Taste Master SA: The Baking Edition season 4 will receive a R50 000 cash prize, R100 000 in AEG appliances and R100 000 in KitchenAid appliances. Contestants also stand a chance to win a share of R50 000 worth of kitchen appliances. In the first episode, Adimulam was paired with Palesa Modipa, and their brief was to bake a two-layer cake using Royal Baking Powder and two of the hero ingredients given to them on this week’s show. Adimulam said thus far, it had been an amazing opportunity, where he has learnt so much and met new people.

‘’Feeding people and cooking for others has always been my passion,’’ he said. He said he started cooking at a young age when he could reach the kitchen counter. ‘’I watched my mum and gran cook and learnt from them.’’

Adimulam said to say you have a favourite dish is like saying you have a favourite child. ‘’I really enjoy a good curry, but I particularly like pastas and Italian cuisine.’’ He said he had featured on Afternoon Express previously, and having had a taste of television, he decided to take part in the show.

‘’When I win, I would like to open a small bakery/ bistro, where patrons will have a culinary extravaganza,’’ said Adimulam. He said after completing matric at Alexander High School, he was awarded a scholarship to study medicine at Wits University. ‘’I enjoyed my first year, but it was not my passion. At residence, I used to cook for my mates, and they said I should actually be doing this full-time. After completing my first year, I told my parents what I wanted to do, and they supported me. I enrolled at Jackie Cameron School of Food of Wine. It has been a wonderful journey. I believe if you are passionate about what you are doing, then you will go home happy every day.