Ballito residents support claims of ‘kidnapped’ woman

DURBAN - SOME Ballito residents have mobilised in the fight for justice after a mother of three was allegedly held hostage, drugged, beaten and starved for days.

The 33-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped last Tuesday, allegedly by her estranged husband. They have three minor children aged eight, five and two, therefore, the couple cannot be named.

On Monday, following a warrant of his arrest, the Ballito businessman handed himself over to uMhlali police station and has since made appearances at KwaDukuza Magistrates court.

The 40-year-old made his first appearance was on Tuesday and faced charges of attempted murder and contravention of an interim protection order. It was learnt during court proceedings that he had previously been arrested twice for domestic abuse and released on R2 000 bail.

He already has pending cases of assault and grievous bodily harm, and contravention of a protection order, all related to his wife.

During his appearance on Thursday before magistrate Blanche van Eeden, he made a bid for bail.

His attorney, John Murray, in making a case for the husband, asked the court for permission to submit video evidence in response to the charges against his client.

Permission was granted for Murray to present the evidence to the State prosecutor but in the presence of Suvania Naik – the complainant’s attorney.

However, after viewing the video, the State decided to continue prosecution and indicated they were opposing bail.

Van Eeden postponed the matter to next week, for the continuation of his bail application.

The mother-of-three was recently discharged from hospital after being admitted to the ICU at Alberlito Hospital.

Protesters brandishing placards, made their calls for bail to be denied outside the courthouse.

A petition initiated by Candace Tozer, also calling for bail to be denied, had garnered about 900 signatures.

“Imagine if it was your mother, sister, daughter, aunt, friend, someone close to you, suffering with frontal lobe brain damage because of a man, who was repeatedly released on bail and continued to commit further abuse crimes, without the justice system doing anything to offer protection. He cannot be released again! Help us keep a repeat offender behind bars until trial,” said Tozer.

Additionally, a BackaBuddy campaign was started to raise funds to pay for the woman’s mounting hospital costs.

Councillor Privi Makhan represented the Ilembe constituency of the DA Women’s Network during Thursday’s demonstration outside the courthouse.

"There is no such a thing as a small movement. Every individual, every placard, every lone voice, is contributing to eradicating the gender-based violence scourge in a meaningful way. Start speaking out.”

