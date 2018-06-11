DURBAN - POLICE Minister Bheki Cele has instructed Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride to lift the suspension of top police watchdog investigator Cedrick Nkabinde.

Nkabinde, who is the senior principle investigator for the Ipid, was allegedly suspended for lifting the lid on what he called the “rot” at Ipid.

He alleged that his boss, McBride, was part of a dirty tricks campaign. In a letter in April, Nkabinde accused McBride of unlawful and unethical conduct in the handling of former acting police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane's case.

It was also alleged that McBride has his eyes set on the job of national police commissioner.

Nkabinde, pleaded for the minister to intervene. He was formally suspended last Monday.

However, the Sunday Tribune has seen a letter written by the police minister to McBride which calls for the Ipid head to lift Nkabinde's suspension. The letter was written on Monday, dated June 11.

“I urge you to reverse any decision or imminent decision that you have taken Mr Cedrick Nkabinde, including his suspension relating to the subject matter.”

In the letter, Cele also said that the alleged unethical conduct leveled against McBride should be independently investigated to ensure that due processes are adhered to.

Nkabinde was suspended for allegedly:

* Leakage of information to external people and or media.

* Compromising investigations conducted by Ipid.

* Bringing the name of Ipid, its executive director (McBride) and other senior managers into disrepute.

* Prejudicing the administration, discipline or efficiency of a department office or institutions of the state.

Nkabinde claimed that McBride instructed him and other Ipid investigators to “target and push out” former acting police commissioners Khomotso Phahlane, Lesetja Mothiba and the current police commissioner, General Khehla Sitole.

Nonkululeko Phokane, Cele’s spokesperson confirmed that Cele had written the letter, but wouldn’t be drawn to commenting further, saying it was an internal matter.

