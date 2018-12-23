eThekwini Municipality’s Expanded Public Works Programme cleaners went on a rampage on Tuesday overturning rubbish bins around the city. Refuse collection services were disrupted in Durban Central, Jacobs, Bluff, Newlands and Chatsworth. The employees are demanding permanent employment. Motshwari Mofokeng African News Agency (ANA)

BEFORE the festive season leftovers pile up, eThekwini Municipality has issued striking staff at Durban Solid Waste an ultimatum to return to work or face dismissal. Refuse collection by the municipality in the northern part of the city has been disrupted for several days.

This will continue for areas surrounding eMdloti, uMhlanga, Mount Edgecombe, Verulam and La Lucia, according to municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela.

Three weeks ago, Durban Solid Waste staff downed tools calling for their manager to be removed. Mayisela would not divulge further details of the gripe between the two parties.

“The workers are on strike. We are only servicing the big centres at night. Unions and their members want their manager removed.

“We have issued staff with an ultimatum to return to work. The final warning will be issued on Monday. If they continue with the strike we will hire contractors to provide services in the north. Possible dismissal of staff is highly probable,” he said.

The strike action left refuse lying across residential areas and business hubs on the North Coast. “There was a stink in the lower uMhlanga area where the restaurants are,” said ward councillor Heinz de Boer.

Mayisela advised affected residents and businesses to keep all refuse within their property boundaries.