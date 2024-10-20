BlackBrick expands footprint in KwaZulu-Natal with Umhlanga ApartHotel launch

BlackBrick, Africa’s fastest-growing apartment hotel network, will mark a significant milestone by officially launching its first KwaZulu-Natal development in Umhlanga next month (November 2). The expansion follows projects in Johannesburg and Cape Town, bringing a unique hospitality experience to the north of Durban.

Co-founders Jonathan Liebmann and Moritz Wellensiek, both Durban locals, have set their sights on revitalising their hometown with the innovative BlackBrick concept. “BlackBrick offers investors the opportunity to be part of a groundbreaking project in one of the region’s most sought-after areas," Liebmann said. “The Umhlanga Rocks locale, particularly below the highway, boasts excellent real estate fundamentals, with constrained supply and high demand driving property value upwards.”

BlackBrick Umhlanga will transform a 1980s office building into a 10-storey ApartHotel located on Stanley Grace Crescent, featuring 81 modern units that range from one to two-bedroom apartments, the majority of which will offer sea views. The interior of the BlackBrick Umhlanga 10-storey ApartHotel. Photo: Supplied The development’s architectural vision, crafted by the team at System Architecture, is rooted in local tradition and the modern ethos of connectivity.

Each unit will be luminous and airy, integrating outdoor spaces with the interior through private verandahs and bespoke furnishings. “The concept of openness is crucial to our design,” said Andrew Makin, head architect at System Architecture. “By blurring the lines between indoor and outdoor spaces, we create a harmonious living experience reflective of the subtropical climate and the region's natural beauty.”

This philosophy brings a fresh perspective to Umhlanga, promising an engaging and immersive environment for residents and visitors alike. In keeping with its unique approach to hospitality, BlackBrick is committed to incorporating art and culture into its developments. Each building serves as a canvas for local artistry, acting not merely as a hotel but as a platform for community engagement and cultural exchange.

“Our vision was inspired by our own experiences of living between cities,” said Wellensiek. “BlackBrick is designed for the modern traveller who seeks flexibility and connection, both in work and leisure.” Beyond its appeal as a destination, BlackBrick Umhlanga offers lucrative investment prospects. Investors will gain access to a comprehensive network of ApartHotel facilities and various exclusive benefits, such as 10 free accommodation nights per year at any BlackBrick location and a 15% discount on network reservations.

With four buildings already flourishing in Johannesburg and Cape Town, and two more on the horizon, the Umhlanga project represents BlackBrick’s commitment to growth and modern hospitality. “Returning to Durban to develop BlackBrick Umhlanga feels like a homecoming for us,” Liebmann said. “It's exciting to bring a project of this magnitude to a city that holds so much meaning for us. Our vision has always been to create a landmark in our hometown, and this development embodies that dream.”