Bloodbath at Durban hostel

Durban - The SAPS in KwaZulu-Natal have launched a manhunt for the suspects responsible for the killing of hostel dwellers in Durban yesterday. Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said that police at Umlazi had opened a docket for seven counts of murder and two of attempted murder following a shooting incident at the Glebelands Hostel, Umlazi, in the early hours yesterday.

Naicker said it was about 2.45am when nine men aged between the ages of 20 and 40 years were consuming alcohol in a room at block 57 at the hostel when unknown gunmen opened fire on them before fleeing the scene. Seven of the men died on the scene while two were transported to hospital with serious injuries. “The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage. Detectives from the Provincial Task Team have been instructed to probe the incident. When the Sunday Tribune arrived at the hostel, life for the dwellers appeared to have gone as usual, with a few people moving around, some buying groceries from the nearby shops. One of the residents living close to where the incident took place, who did want to be named, said he heard multiple gunshots in the early hours of the morning, and was devastated to hear that so many people were killed. Jabulani Maphumulo, Ward 76 councillor, said he had contacted the regional leadership for a meeting to discuss possible solutions to put an end to killings.

Mthembiseni Thusi, spokesperson for Ubumbano Lwamahostela, an organisation that advocates for the rights and unity for hostel dwellers, said what transpired was a sad situation, and not only affected the victims, but their family members as well, as it left children fatherless and wives widowed, inviting poverty. He said that more needed to be done to address the scourge of violence. South Africa requires stricter laws. The leniency of the government towards the South African Police Service has led to an increase in murders, and the lack of control of access to firearms indicates that more needs to be done to ensure control over this,” he said. Hecalled on the police to work diligently to help the families find closure. He said that while community members were always ready and willing to play their part in fighting crime, corruption prevented them from doing so. “The people who have died have relatives in the area, and the murderers are also probably from the surrounding areas.