Boosting the dignity of the less fortunate

Durban — Self-taught hair stylist Mfanafuthi Lukhozi is using his skills to boost the confidence of those who need it the most. The 26-year-old from Lamontville, who runs the Real Barber Shop, based in the township, offers free haircuts to those who are unable to afford them.

It is Lukhozi’s way of giving back to the community. He is this week’s Unsung Hero. Lukhozi has always been good with his hands. After matric, he attempted carpentry but felt he needed to do more. His first attempt at cutting hair was on his brother during lockdown, when non-essential services were restricted. After succeeding in making him look good, he began cutting his friends’ hair.

Mfanafuthi Lukhozi cuts Austine Zungu’s hair. Zungu is a pensioner at an old-age home and where Lukhozi offers his services for free. | Supplied Lukhozi then worked for a barber shop, sharpening his skills, and in 2022 decided to open his own business. He now has three other full-time staff who also lend their services to the community. “I went to my former school first because I wanted to give back to the community. This is what I could do for them, and what was within my means. “People come from very different backgrounds and there are those who may wish to shave their hair at my shop but do not have the means. So I wanted to share this opportunity with them and make them feel good,” he said.

Lukhozi also visits an old-age home and a mental health facility in Merebank, Durban. “I have great love and respect for the aged, so I wanted to do something nice for them and I figured this was the best way. They really love this initiative as they get to choose their own hairstyles and enjoy a good laugh with the team,” he said. Lukhozi said his “favourite client” was a mentally challenged man who visits his shop.

“I have taken a special liking to him and wanted to visit the institution that assists him, to shave his head and those of his peers to make them look and feel good. These are the people that are often forgotten in society, but they deserve love and acknowledgement, too.” Lukhozi says he is able to help others with the profit he makes from his business. He hopes to expand his services so that he can help more people. “I wish more people would support the business so that I can invest more in this initiative and reach many more people because I do not want to limit it to Lamontville only. The goal is to go to other areas outside of the township,” he said.