Durban - ALMOST a month after Bosasa’s (now African Global Operations) prison catering contract was terminated by Correctional Services Minister Michael Masutha following allegations of corruption, inmates in Westville Prison have started to complain about a shortage of food. At the time Masutha said the department had developed a business plan to ensure that the provision of services at prisons was not disrupted.

But complaints of shortages of staples like sugar, cooking oil and fresh milk have been piling up.

Thamsanqa Mbewana, whose cousin is serving a sentence in Westville Prison, said he had to increase his visits to the jail to ensure that his cousin received food regularly.

“We are worried because he suffers from diabetes. His health could deteriorate if he does not get a regular meal,” said Mbewana.

According to Mbewana his cousin, who also assisted with cooking in jail, said that their menu had changed since the departure of Bosasa.

“There are no soups and other ingredients to use when cooking.

“Sometimes they have to rotate cooking oil, which could cause other ailments.

“Due to food shortage they ate porridge for supper the other day,” he said.

Another prisoner’s relative said they no longer received fruit and that a fruit a day was almost a requirement for prisoners.

He also complained that prisoners were receiving only two meals a day.

“Breakfast is appalling porridge and cold tea, no milk or sugar. At midday they are served another meal which is supposed to be lunch and dinner combined.

It is usually pap with cabbage and bits of chicken and a few slices of bread,” he said.

However, a Westville Prison warder who did not want to be named denied that there was a shortage of food.

He said Bosasa had been responsible only for cooking the food and did not buy the groceries.

He said the only setback prison officials had to face was the shortage of warders after some of them were sent on a six-month training course to close the gaps left by Bosasa’s departure.

“We were not trained to provide food services to prisoners; this new arrangement has definitely stretched our services,” the warder said.

Derrick Mdluli of the Justice for Prisoners and Detainees Trust said he wasn’t aware of prison food shortages.

“We need to understand that prison meals are not prepared like the ones in restaurants or households.

“Prisoners don’t have the same privileges that you and I enjoy outside. Even the taste and ingredients used in the food cannot be the same.

“Prison food is also healthy because it is approved by a nutritionist,” Mdluli said.

Provincial Correctional Services spokesperson Thulani Mdluli said proper planning had been done for the takeover of Bosasa’s duties and was a huge success.

“The personnel that were utilised for this project was from the general staff,” Mdluli said.

Earlier this year Bosasa filed for voluntary liquidation after its former chief operations officer, Angelo Agrizzi, told the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture that the company had paid bribes to ministers and senior government officials to win government contracts.

