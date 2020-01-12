Durban - Pandemonium broke out at the Clairwood Hospital after two gunmen brazenly walked into a male surgical ward and allegedly shot a patient during visiting hours on Friday evening.
The incident left both patients and staff traumatised. A nurse who was on duty told the Sunday Tribune that the deceased had covered himself with a blanket.
“The tragic incident happened so fast. We had two shots being fired at a close range. It was like watching a movie scene. He was shot twice in the head. His bed linen was soaked in blood,” she said.
She said after shooting one of the suspects tucked a gun in his pants before exiting the ward to a car in the parking lot.
She said the men had not covered their faces as they walked to the victim's bed.