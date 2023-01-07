Break-in ends in bloodshed at Kwa Mam’Mkhize’s mansion

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in KwaZulu-Natal are investigating a case of housebreaking after one suspect was shot at the home of businesswoman and socialite Shauwn Mkhize in Durban today. Police were dispatched to the scene of the crime, Mkhize’s residence in La Lucia, Durban. following a report of the incident.

The Saps KZN provincial spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, confirmed the incident. “Police in Durban North are investigating a case of housebreaking following an incident where three suspects allegedly gained access into a house in La Lucia,” said Netshiunda. He said shots were fired after the homeowner encountered the intruders.

“The owner of the house reportedly found the suspects inside the house and one of the suspects cocked a firearm and the owner retaliated. One suspect was injured, and the other two reportedly escaped unharmed,” said Netshiunda. He said the injured suspect, who was shot in the leg, was treated at the scene before being transported to hospital. He added that police had not yet determined the reason for the break-in and that a firearm was found at the scene.

