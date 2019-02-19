Cape Town - TWENTY students from across the country have shared their insights into South Africa’s economic challenges to a panel of expert judges during the Nedbank-Old Mutual Budget Speech competition.

With just a day to go before Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivers his maiden Budget Speech in Parliament, the aspirant economists made their submissions to the panel, with ranging issues from load shedding, migration and trade between the US and China, among others.

The minister will announce the winners on Wednesday night during a post-Budget Speech gala dinner to be hosted by Nedbank and Old Mutual.

The winners will take home R150 000 for those in postgraduate studies and R60 000 for those in the undergraduate level.

The competition is underway at the Crystal Towers Hotel in Cape Town, where the young technocrats are battling it out.

The undergraduate students were tasked with examining the systematic risks of cryptocurrencies, while the postgraduates tackled ways to restore fiscal challenges in the country.

The multi-billion Rand challenges facing power utility Eskom, which Mboweni is expected to provide a massive bailout with during the Budget Speech, was among the topics students were tasked with.

Some students suggested implementing decisive policies for collection of debts owed to the power utility, and they further suggested investment on renewable energy resources, citing coal was more expensive and had a negative impact on the environment.

Nedbank chief executive, Mike Brown, said the bank was looking at ways to give youth an active voice as the future generation and future decision makers.

Sunday Tribune