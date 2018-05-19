DURBAN - City Watch last week published a story titled “Residents cry foul over spike in their water bills” after receiving numerous complaints from readers.

The eThekwini Municipality did not respond by time of publication in last week's edition. This week, city spokesperson Mandla Nsele responded to complaints about exorbitant bills, including one for a Verulam farm in excess of R2.4million.

The complaint was lodged by Romnyn Pillay, a manager of the Verulam Sugarcane Farming Estate.

Chatsworth resident Yugen Moodley claimed her mother was also over-billed by at least R1000.

City spokesperson Nsele maintained the customers were billed correctly.

He encouraged dissatisfied residents to visit the city's customer services at Prior Road, near the Durban railway station, and address the matter directly with the supervisors or request an appointment with a relevant manager.

“We reiterate that if customers need to query bills they can phone our call centre on 0801313013, or visit their local Sizakala centre.”

Nsele said the municipality had a debt-relief programme, through which residents were encouraged to make arrangements to pay their outstanding debt in terms of the municipality's credit control and debt collection policy.

