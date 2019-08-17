The newly-refurbished flats on Alabama Road in Wentworth. Picture: Oliver Meth

Durban - Multi-billion rand refurbishment project of Austerville council flats is under threat and could come to a halt if a local business forum doesn't get its way. Newly-established Ausbluff Business Forum wants a share of local labour on the Austerville flats project and has called for the disbandment of the project steering committee (PSC).

The forum which broke away from the long-standing Auswent Business Forum just over a year ago, is also demanding that additional flats be built to alleviate the overcrowding conditions - a move that has been rejected by the KZN Human Settlements and Public Works department, as part of the refurbishment budget.

But forum member, Michael Koster claims the forum is been sidelined by the PSC and has questioned its legitimacy.

“Who elected them and in which hall, they must be removed,” he said.

Human Settlements department said they recognise the PSC, which was formed through an election process by the community in 2010. PSC chairperson Desmond D’Sa said members who reside in the flats were elected from each of the areas.

D’Sa said 70 percent of local labour has to be included as well in the 40 percent allocation of local contractors.

“The 40% of local contractors has not been allocated as yet however this been agreed upon between all stakeholders. Local labour has been on some sites but very limited hence our concerns that this must be addressed in the allocation of a contractor.”

D’Sa added that the committee would not allow the project to be stopped by ‘bullies’.

“As the PSC, we are prepared to interdict anyone that dares to attempt to do so. The flat dwellers are expecting the development to reach their areas and that is the only mandate we receive at all our area meetings as well as public meetings.”

KZN Human Settlements and Public Works spokesperson Kiru Naiddo said local labour is being included in all the current work underway and “the department is engaging with the PSC on the inclusion of local contractors and subcontractors in the project.”

The Austerville community, south of Durban faces an overhaul of housing backlog which has resulted in overcrowding at council flats. Many residents have resorted to erecting structures attached to their flats, as a means to house family members.

Despite this, the department said there is no money or plans for new developments at this stage.

“The approved budget for the rectification project does not allow for the construction of permanent decanting units,” said KZN Human Settlements and Public Works spokesperson Kiru Naidoo.

He added that the planning and implementation is undertaken at the level of local municipality and “areas for which new projects have been planned are included in the IDP of the municipality, which the department would provide funding for the implementation.”

D’Sa said the PSC is working on challenging the department to provide new development for the overcrowding.

“We have agreed with Human Settlements and the new Director of Public Works that 42 more additional decanting units will be purchased and provided for the Hime Street, Reiger Road, Ogle Road, Tuin, Wolraad and Woodville Road areas. We do not have a list, however we are aware of some organisations making lists that do not include people living in the areas of Austerville.”

He added that there's no land and “we cannot allow our children's playgrounds to be utilised.”

1136 units with a provisional budget of R124 207 990 are all to be revamped by September 2023.

The renovations include new roofs, gutters, electrical work, re-plastering and painting of walls, replacing all old leaking plumbing works, replacing window frames with aluminium and replacing old defective geysers with new ones. Old bathroom furniture will also be replaced, while bathtubs will be replaced with showers.

265 units have been completed and a few renovation snags are been addressed by the contractors.

