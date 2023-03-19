Durban - From “accidentally” studying Mechanical Engineering at the University of Cape Town to getting a master of business administration (MBA) from Harvard Business School and doing exceptionally well in the field, Sandile Zungu has made a name for himself in the business world. Zungu, who was born and raised in Umlazi, Durban, has held several managerial positions in companies listed on the JSE such as Zungu investments (Pty Ltd) (Zico), being a chairperson of EOH holdings, as nonexecutive director of Grindrod Limited and Novus Holdings, a prominent member of BRICS Business Council.

He is also the owner of the AmaZulu football club. He has now been entrusted with a new role as the chancellor of the Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT). Zungu will follow in the footsteps of former minister Lindiwe Sisulu, and former KwaZulu-Natal premier Willies Mchunu who were chancellors at the institution. ‘’There is nothing as humbling as being recognised in a community which has played a vital role in how your future has played out. Sandile Zungu has been appointed MUT chancellor. When I received the call from the vice chancellor of MUT, I was in France on a business trip and was brought back to reality as a reminder of how far I have come. “Being told that I will be a part of such a prestige institution, sent shivers down my spine, putting a stamp on what I have been achieving that has influenced people’s lives,’’ he said. Zungu said he welcomed the opportunity.

“This is an honour which I grasp with both hands. When I questioned why I was chosen, the response was that ‘they are looking for someone who has got commercial links and think they can get more from someone of my calibre as a businessman’. “I didn’t lobby anybody and the decision was left entirely to those who had the power to put me in a position. I ended up finding favour among them as there were other strong candidates. “Being excited about a job that doesn’t pay is rare, but when it carries so much weight and prestige as this one, it shows that you are trusted and it humbles me,’’ he said. Zungu’s first visit to the institution was back in 1983 when he had to write some of his matric exam papers. “I am not in a position to make orders but I’m here to help direct a few things.

I have plans to involve the whole community when it comes to development teaching, even with taxi and bus owners, financial management and how to grow and equip themselves. “This includes a focus on mechanics and how one would open and fully see what happens inside a car. I would like to see students being more hands-on,” he said. Zungu would also like to see parents’ involvement and interest in their children’s academic progress and not only on graduation day. “I would wish parents who have entrusted us with the children’s future to be more involved. I hope we are able to hold an open day for parents where we can identify ways to grow and polish the future of our children,’’ he said. Vice-chancellor and principal of MUT, Professor Marcus Ramogale, said the university was honoured to have Zungu as its chancellor as he holds a “brilliant record of leadership in the country's business sector”. “This is evidence of MUT’s commitment not only to be deploying from Umlazi but to recognise people of a certain statute,” said Ramogale.