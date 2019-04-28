The Amadiba Crisis Committee (ACC) has advised Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe not to visit Xolobeni where there is a dispute about mining raging. Picture:Yvette Descham

Durban - The Amadiba Crisis Committee (ACC) has advised Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe not to visit Xolobeni where there is a dispute about mining raging. Mantashe was scheduled to make his third visit on Thursday in another attempt to convince residents to allow an Australian company to mine on their ancestral land. However, the trip was postponed due to heavy rain that led to flooding and damage to roads.

ACC spokesperson Nonhle Mbuthuma told the Sunday Tribune Mantashe was not welcome and if he wanted peace to reign he should stay away. She said the community would stand against mining.

“We ask ourselves why he is so persistent on imposing the mine, what does he stand to gain? We do not need mining, period. There is no amount of persuasion that would sway us to give in to the mine because it will destroy our co-existence with nature.

“The mines bring sufferings combined with lung disease such as silicosis.” She said it was a myth the mine would bring job opportunities. Instead, it would destroy the pristine area which overlooked the ocean. Mbuthuma said tourism was booming and the youth were self-employed.

“We grow our own crops to supply retailers and vegetable markets. There is also an abundance of fish in the ocean that we sell. Our youth don’t have to relocate to big cities to search for work,” she said.

A community member in favour of mining said there should be a referendum to determine whether the majority were for or against.

“Mining will bring road infrastructure to boost tourism. At the moment, a tourist cannot access the area because roads are damaged.”

He said they were not concerned a foreign investor was interested; all they wanted was development coupled with job opportunities. “We cannot rely on tourism alone. We need another formal structure to create employment.”

He said despite the disagreement with the committee, he enjoyed a cordial relationship. “We are blood related. We do not allow disagreement to stand in the way.”

The residents’ opposition was emboldened by Pretoria High Court’s ruling in November which found Mantashe did not have the right to give a mining permit to the company without consent by residents and Umgungundlovu Council - their traditional house.

The Department of Mineral Resources had not responded to questions at the time of going to print.

Sunday Tribune