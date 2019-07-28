Muslim pilgrims perform the farewell circling of the Kaaba in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. File picture: Dar Yasin/AP

Durban - A Durban-based advocacy group has called on government to intervene in the management of the current hajj process. The United Council for South African Hujjaaj (Ucsah) was formed last year to fight for the rights of local Muslim pilgrims.

It started an online petition a month ago to gauge public sentiment regarding how the South African Hajj and Umrah Council (Sahuc) managed hajj and umrah.

The petition was directed at the Department of International Relations and Co-operation (Dirco).

Hajj is an annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, the holiest city for Muslims, and a mandatory religious duty for Muslims that must be carried out at least once in their lifetime.

More than 7200 people have signed the petition.

Many potential Muslim pilgrims were disillusioned at how the current hajj system was being managed by Sahuc, according to the petition.

It said there was a lack of transparency, the process of accreditation was flawed, that the Sahuc did not allow public engagement at its annual general meeting, and its financial statements were questionable and had been reported previously to Irba (the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors).

Asad Gaffar, national secretary of Ucsah, said it met Dirco representatives last week and were awaiting feedback from the meeting.

He said Sahuc was required to be transparent and account for all its activities.

“In order to do so, one does not require a mediator or arbitrator.”

Gaffar said it was cognisant that Sahuc was currently engaged in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia attending to hajj pilgrims and was therefore happy to engage in an “indaba” at the end of August or early September.

Moaaz Casoo, Sahuc secretary general, said it was aware of the campaign via social media.

“All the allegations made by Ucsah had been referred to our legal counsel accordingly. Sahuc engaged with Ucsah in November and provided them with responses to their submission at the time.

“The resolution of that meeting was that both parties would conduct themselves with decorum when raising any matter, and that Sauc is amenable to mediation via the Muslim Mediation and Arbitration Committee (MMAC),” said Casoo.

He said the Sahuc accreditation process was explained and outlined on their website.

“Allegations of a flawed process are totally rejected especially since the accreditation process is externally reviewed by an independent body prior to release.

“Audited financial statements have been and will continue to be published on the Sahuc website after its approval at our AGM.

“Public participation - as observers are allowed in terms of Sahuc constitution, same is viewable on the Sahuc website. In October 2018 Ucsah applied for observer status - which was granted. They however elected not to attend but to stage a protest outside the AGM venue,” said Casoo.

He said Sahuc was the only body legally recognised by the South African government.

“Twenty accredited hajj operators provided packages to 4000 accredited pilgrims in South Africa for 2019. A survey done earlier this year shows that South Africa offered the second cheapest hajj packages in comparison to major countries, like Pakistan, India, Malaysia, USA, UK, Nigeria and Kenya,” said Casoo.

Dirco spokesman Nelson Kgwete said he was not aware of the meeting or the petition.

