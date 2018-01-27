Siam Lee flourished at her Crawford College private school in Durban, but her case has raised questions about what other schools can do to help children in troubled situations

DURBAN - SCHOOLS need to do more to help children who come from dysfunctional families, this was the sentiment expressed by some community leaders in the aftermath to the recent abduction and murder of Siam Lee.





While Siam flourished at Crawford College, a prominent Durban private school, her case has raised questions about what other schools can do to help children in troubled situations. Lee completed matric in 2015.





Vee Gani, the South Durban chairperson of the KZN Parents’ Association, said it was sad that not enough was done at a school level to help troubled children. Apart from life orientation lessons, he said there were no other structures in place.





“Back in the day, schools had guidance counsellors, not any more. When a pupil gets into trouble, it is often linked to their home environment. All they get is a scolding. It does nothing for the child.”





Gani said the Department of Education had a psychology service, but there were only about four or five psychologists for more than 600 schools.





Spokesperson for the KZN department Sihle Mlotshwa said life orientation was introduced to help pupils cope with life.





“Whatever their challenges, this subject helps teach life skills. Other than that, educators are not trained to help on a psychological level.”

Mlothswa said the department had psychologists available, but the teachers or principals would have to make a request in dire situations.

Each private school has its own support structure.





Donél van Zyl, a counsellor and life orientation teacher at Crawford College North Coast, said: “The counsellor is informed in such instances. The child is then referred to professionals. We support the child during school, and provide a ‘safe’ space for them to learn. We contact the parents where appropriate, and do continuous follow ups.”



