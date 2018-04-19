DURBAN - The car used to allegedly abduct Durban North woman Siam Lee had been acquired fraudulently, the Durban Magistrates Court heard on Friday.
Lee was abducted from an alleged Durban North brothel on January 4. Her charred body was discovered on a farm in New Hanover, in the Natal Midlands, two days later.
Meanwhile, the accused will have to wait longer to find out if he is to be released on bail or not. The accused had his bail application adjourned to May 9, 10 and 11.
The bail hearing was heard on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday this week. It was previously heard over two days on March 7 and 8.
The state continued to cross-examine the 29-year-old accused on his business activities.
No evidence relating to Lee’s murder has been revealed in court yet.
The court heard that the man was allegedly receiving "special treatment" from an official at the Westville prison, where he remained in custody.
