DURBAN - The car used to allegedly abduct Durban North woman Siam Lee had been acquired fraudulently, the Durban Magistrates Court heard on Friday.

Lee was abducted from an alleged Durban North brothel on January 4. Her charred body was discovered on a farm in New Hanover, in the Natal Midlands, two days later.

A black Mercedes Benz allegedly driven by a 29-year-old accused, who cannot be named as he faces a rape charge, was used in the crime.









Private investigators and police found the car smashed up in a garage in Assagay, at the home of the accused, who was later arrested.









The court heard that the car the man had been driving linked to Lee’s murder, had allegedly been fraudulently obtained by his relative. A fraud case was registered in the Durban North SAPS by Absa Bank, the court heard.

Meanwhile, the accused will have to wait longer to find out if he is to be released on bail or not. The accused had his bail application adjourned to May 9, 10 and 11.

Siam Lee was abducted from outside her Durban North workplace in January.

Magistrate Mohamed Motala said he had consulted with the chief magistrate of the court to clear his diary so that the bail application can be concluded promptly during the next adjournment dates.

The bail hearing was heard on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday this week. It was previously heard over two days on March 7 and 8.

The state continued to cross-examine the 29-year-old accused on his business activities.

No evidence relating to Lee’s murder has been revealed in court yet.

The court heard that the man was allegedly receiving "special treatment" from an official at the Westville prison, where he remained in custody.

