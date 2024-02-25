Caring for the elderly and needy

Durban — A group of men from Hammarsdale are dedicating their time and resources to assist residents in need, especially the elderly. Friends Nkanyezi Zulu, Ntobeko Mtolo and Sibongiseni Zuma established the Amagents Foundation, a non-profit company (NPC) in 2019. They are this week’s unsung heroes.

The idea for the NPC came about while the friends were chatting about how they could make a difference in the community. Zulu, who is the chairperson of Amagents, said, “We were just sitting and relaxing with my friends in December when we engaged in a conversation about how much of a difference we could make in one person’s life if we all pooled our financial resources, and that was the beginning of the spirit of giving and wanting to serve the community.” When they started, their aim was to provide supplies for needy pensioners during the Christmas season.

They then expanded their reach to needy families by donating food parcels and organising soup kitchens. They now also volunteer at orphanages, early childhood development centres and old age homes, and provide school uniforms to underprivileged pupils. In addition, the group hosts activities for the youth, provides career guidance and teaches them how to plant vegetables to feed themselves. “We wanted to do something sustainable, which would ensure that the recipient of the aid was able to maintain themselves after we had left,” said Zulu.

Although they have worked alongside retail brand Ackermans for some projects, they were primarily a self-funded organisation. “Our biggest challenge is not being able to assist everyone in need at the same time. Sometimes, you find that the items at hand are not enough for everyone to receive them due to a lack of funds. “We are also trying to steer as far away as possible from being politically motivated or anything that interrupts our vision,” said Zulu.

He said he was grateful for the work they had done so far. “Change begins with you. If I change, I can inspire the next person to make a change for another, then we can have a better world. “There is a satisfying feeling that one gets after giving to the needy and that is where I draw my motivation from,” he said.

Zulu was born and raised in Hammarsdale and described his childhood as a fairly normal one. He holds an Honours degree in Policy Development from the University of KwaZulu-Natal and is currently employed as the supervisor of an early childhood development centre. Amagents is working on a project that will enable the youth to get involved in planting and selling their produce.