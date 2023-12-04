It’s not often that many people give thought to the small and little creatures that live among us. But Lorraine Maffey has made it her mission to take their well-being to heart. Maffey, 42, from Hibberdene, is the founder and director of the 3 R’s Rescue Non-profit organisation (NPO). Her organisation rescues, rehabilitates and re-homes smaller critters. These include rabbits, guinea pigs, birds, chinchillas, hamsters and rats.

She is this week’s unsung hero. Maffey, the eldest of four children was raised by a single parent, in the UK before moving to South Africa in 2005.

She obtained a diploma in exotic animal care, certificates in animal welfare, animal psychology and pets behaviour, animal care and animal first aid when she lived abroad. She is using her expertise and skills in helping animals. Maffey started her animal rescue mission two years ago and officially registered her organisation last year. She was inspired to do so by her love for animals. “I have been in animal rescue for most of my life, mostly with dogs. People often get them as pets and when they breed, they get overwhelmed and there is no ideal future for these pets,” she said.

“Most people rescue animals like cats and dogs and we assist wherever we can in relation to that, but our main focus is on smaller animals that are often forgotten,” she said. She found that the common reason for these smaller creatures being either abandoned or unwanted, was that their owners could no longer financially afford to keep them. There were also instances when small animals were gifted to children who no longer wanted them. Maffey’s rescue team includes Zanele Alberta and Lee Anderson, who are also directors; Mirrella Rose, the national operations manager; and, Ravi Lauten, who is the accountant.

The organisation is self-funded and raises money by hosting regular events. Members of the community also make donations and Maffey encourages this to be in the form of food for the animals. Maffey said that the biggest challenge for them was having enough food, bedding, space and medication for their rescues. “We do a lot of rescuing, even in Durban and sometimes as far as Ballito. We also travel to Pietermaritzburg.

“We are currently building, but there is the added cost of having to build and make enclosures,” she said. “I would really love to see the organisation grow and to help as many people as possible with their animals. There are a lot of animals that do not get proper care and I would like to help care for them,” said Maffey.