Durban - The Catholic church says it is dealing with its priest who allegedly had an affair. Father Paul Manci, spokesperson for the Mariannhill Diocese, said an internal process was under way and was headed by Bishop Mlungisi Dlungwane.
“It is wrong for a priest to have an affair. It is not just our policy, but a universal one”, said Manci.
Catholic priests are sworn to celibacy the world over.
The Sunday Tribune last week reported that a Catholic priest was alleged to have had an affair with a sports official’s wife. The woman has since died, but at the centre of the battle were her possessions.
The sports official’s wife had left him in 2008 and moved into an estate and was alleged to have continued the affair with the priest.