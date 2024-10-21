Celebrating Sulosh Pillay's unwavering commitment to uplift communities in KZN

For nearly four decades, Sulosh Pillay has been a formidable force in community work across KwaZulu-Natal and beyond. At the age of 62, the Mount Edgecombe resident remains just as passionate, dedicating her life to empowering others through a variety of impactful initiatives. She is this week’s Unsung Hero.

Pillay’s journey into community service began during her tenure in Corporate Affairs for a multinational corporation, where her role involved initiatives aimed at building and strengthening local communities. This early experience shaped her understanding of the intricate needs within various communities, triggering her desire to delve deeper into social empowerment. With the vision to make a more direct impact, Pillay stepped away from the corporate world to spearhead projects that focus primarily on community upliftment.

She currently serves as the chairperson of the Daughters of Africa Foundation, which is dedicated to holistic poverty alleviation, dignity projects for children and enhancing healthcare access in vulnerable communities. Complementing this role, Pillay is also the deputy chairperson of the ACT Foundation, committed to sustainable community development, and is involved with the Mohanji Centre of Benevolence, a community space designed to support various social programmes. “I grew up in a family where community work was not just an occasional activity but a way of life,” said Pillay , crediting her parents’ dedication to cultural and community initiatives as her motivation for service.

"I’ve seen first-hand the incredible impact that even small acts of kindness can have on individuals and communities. Helping others fills me with a sense of purpose," she said. Throughout her career, Pillay has engaged in projects ranging from establishing pre-schools to empowering the youth through her Kickstart initiative, which provides business support. “My goal has always been to address the immediate needs of those who are most vulnerable,” she said, highlighting her dedication to poverty alleviation through food distribution and employment opportunities.

Pillay's notable contributions include the establishment of numerous preschools, schools, and soup kitchens, and resources for struggling families. She has also played a role in creating the Domestic Violence Helpline, aiding those in abusive situations, and developing a community centre in Nonoti, a space now integral to local support. Yet, her passion extends into health awareness, particularly after a personal battle with cancer that saw her mother succumb to the disease. “I strongly believe that many people succumb to cancer needlessly due to late diagnosis and a lack of knowledge,” said Pillay, emphasising her mission to promote early detection and vital information on cancer screening.