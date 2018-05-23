DURBAN - MORE than 50 taxi drivers have been arrested and 30 minibus taxis impounded following disputes over routes by rival taxi associations in Chatsworth.

The disputes led to a taxi driver being shot on the leg and had brought traffic to a standstill outside the RK Khan Hospital on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said the shooting occurred outside the hospital and alleged that a security official from one of the taxi associations, shot a taxi driver in the leg.

“The victim was taken to hospital for medical attention. Another person was assaulted during this altercation and is also receiving treatment. Approximately 60 taxis from St Wendolins Taxi Association came to the scene and were protesting. The rubber bullets were fired to disperse the unruly crowd," said Mbhele.

Mbhele said an arrest had been made.

Police fire rubber bullets outside the hospital where taxi bosses were disputing. Picture: Niney Ruthnam / Rising Sun Chatsworth / Caxton

"A 30-year-old suspect has been arrested by police. The Chatsworth police, Public Order Police and Metro Police are at the scene to stabilise the situation,” she said.

Metro Police director, Steven Edwards, said the joint operation consisting of Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI), South African Police Services and Metro Police, impounded upto 30 minibus taxis.

"More than 30 taxis were also impounded by the RTI and they were taken to stations the early hours of Thursday, various taxi associations have gathered just outside the hospital and blocked they way over the routes disputes," he said. "50 people were later arrested in violation of Court Order which prohibits them from gathering and blocking the public roads,” he said.

Police monitor the scene outside the hospital. Picture: Niney Ruthnam / Rising Sun Chatsworth / Caxton

SUNDAY TRIBUNE