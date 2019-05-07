The political party that wins must make good on the mandate they get from this key sector. Photo: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - THE buying of votes may be illegal, however rewarding those who vote is a welcomed bonus. The list of free items and promotions you can get for voting in the national and provincial election is growing.



On Wednesday, May 8, the e-hailing company Uber is offering a discount totalling R50 for rides to and from polling stations. Uber said it wished to support South Africa, and its citizens, on voting day.





Steakhouse chain Mike's Kitchen announced it will give away free coffee for those who show a thumb marked with indelible ink. But Mike's offer requires a purchase – and you'll have to spend just under R30 to claim it.





Anyone who shows up at a Wimpy with a marked thumb will be eligible for a free cup of coffee (worth around R20) but they do not require a purchase.





They tweeted that voting is a responsibility, and it wants to show appreciation for those who shoulder it. #CupsForVotes, they said.





Meanwhile Galitos is having an election day deal. The franchise is promoting it's R25 deal to celebrate 25 years of democracy #R25FOR25YEARS. The deal includes a quarter chicken and roll for R25.





Africaz Flame grilled chicken in Hani Road is vying for the flavour vote on May 8 and 9 with a promotion of a quarter chicken, chips and roll at the price of R24.90.





For gin drinkers, restuarant chain Olive and Oil thinks "X marks the gin spot!". When you show your post-voting thumb, patrons may claim a free gin cocktail.





Sunday Tribune