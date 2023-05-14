City dropped the ball in marketing World Table Tennis finals

Danisha Patel, SA’s top ranked table tennis player. Picture: Taschica Pillay An opportunity to score big profits from an international sporting event, the World Table Tennis Championships Finals, that will be hosted in Durban for eight days, beginning on Saturday, has been fluffed. Politicians and some in local table tennis circles believe that the City and other role players could have attracted more fans and netted greater benefits from a popular sporting code that has an active participation of 300 million people globally.

They view the anticipated sum of R50 million that local businesses are expected to pocket from the tournament at the ICC as a paltry sum compared to what could have been, had the marketing and visibility for the event been greater. The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), the sport’s parent body, told the Sunday Tribune that TV audiences hitting nearly 250 million was expected and they had nearly 10 million views on their YouTube channel. With the Olympic Games due next year, Durban’s event has added lustre for fans and top-ranked players who would be keen to attend and prepare for Paris.

The ITTF confirmed the participation of the top ranked stars among the 128 players in the singles (men and women) competition and the 64 pairs in the different doubles categories (men’s, women’s and mixed doubles) competing in Durban. Yogis Govender, the DA’s eThekwini Municipality exco member said the lack of visibility for the tournament was glaring. “We note with concern that the municipality with an image in tatters has made no effort to market this prestigious event. Driving through the city, even in the CBD, we have seen nothing to advertise and attract people.

“In the current climate where eThekwini lost billions in investment, one wonders why an event like this was not showcased. “In any event, eThekwini is still enveloped by crime and grime and the political scandals currently destabilising the city,” she said. Govender pointed to the massive potholes, lack of visible policing and E coli contaminated beaches as some of the elements in urgent need of an overhaul for the city to be better hosts.

The IFP’s Mdu Nkosi, also an exco member, was convinced that the majority of people were not aware of the event. “That’s because there has been no proper marketing, it shows we weren't ready,” he said. Nkosi emphasised that the city needs to be clean, safe, our beaches need to be ready, and must have an uncompromised electricity supply.

He also wondered if street vendors were aware of the event. “These events are not only important for politicians, city officials and those involved with the sport. “The man on the street must also be considered. We’re constantly dealing with load shedding and we’re coming off Covid-19, all businesses, as well as street vendors, would welcome an economic boost that could come from many visitors, including overseas people,” said Nkosi.

Rosemary Anderson, national chairperson of the Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa said their members have reported positive growth numbers in light of the upcoming championships. “Sporting events play a vital role in the tourism and hospitality industries and must be marketed better so that the hospitality industry can leverage the opportunities available. “Tourism must be given the opportunity to deliver on its promise of being one of South Africa’s key exports,” she said.

Lindiwe Khuzwayo, eThekwini’s spokesperson, said they were ready and “thrilled” as hosts. Regarding visitor numbers, Khuzwayo said they expected 2 000 local guests and 1 500 from other countries, of which 1 200 have booked with local hotels. She expected the event to generate employment opportunities for locals in the different sectors, including hospitality and security.

“The income that will be generated by the event will be over R50m for local business,” she said. Khuzwayo assured that they staged a number of successful build-up events and activations in different parts of the city, which included the launch of the tournament’s 100, 50 and 10 days to go countdowns. She said they were done in collaboration with the SA Table Tennis Board (SATTB) and provincial and national government departments, which intensified as the tournament drew closer.

Regarding safety, she said some of the city’s CCTV cameras were functional. “At big events like these there is always dedicated focus from the Metro Police and other law enforcement agencies to ensure that both residents and visitors are safe,” she said. Having enjoyed success in hosting the recent Monster Jam and Africa’s Tourism Indaba, Khuzwayo said they were expecting more of the same.

“Our Cleansing and Solid Waste teams are on track to ensure the responsible disposal of litter and a clean city. “Many eThekwini beaches are open. Testing of water quality is happening on a continuous basis to ensure that residents and visitors can enjoy our beaches with confidence,” she said. Khuzwayo said the city was not required to avail any guarantees for the hosting of the event, besides logistical support in services.

Joe Carrim, the president of SATTB said they won the bid to host the games in September 2020, for its second appearance on the African continent. Hard work and a good presentation, highlighting the benefits of hosting at a purpose-made facility such as the ICC was what made their bid a winning one, said Carrim. Some of positives the tournament brought thus far was the excitement among their members, an academy to develop KZN players was in the pipeline, and SuperSport signed an agreement to televise the sport until December 2024, said Carrim.