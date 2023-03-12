Community activist delivering hope

Finding the silver lining when dark clouds of adversity are about has become second nature for a Westville mother of two. Having risen from humble beginnings to an established professional in the corporate world, Shubnam Bhogal, 45, has remained always willing to lend a hand to the less fortunate.

Do-gooder Shabnum Bhogal is always willing to lend a hand to communities in need. Picture: Supplied One of her most pronounced acts of kindness was when she set-up a non-profit company, Aurora Hands of Hope, in 2020. Bhogal was moved by the suffering of people, especially those from her former neighbourhood in Phoenix, who were without basic essentials when the Covid-19 pandemic struck in the same year. She is this week’s unsung hero. While the worst of the pandemic seems to be a thing of the past, Bhogal and Aurora’s good works have gathered momentum and it has now extended beyond the boundaries of Phoenix.

Through Bhogal’s guidance, Aurora and its 20 volunteers have helped victims of April’s floods, provided food hampers to 250 families every three months, run a feeding scheme every Thursday for approximately 500 people, and got involved in some women empowerment initiatives and assisted children and adults with their educational needs. Given her experience as a HR practitioner and her present position as a managing director of an SME focused on recruitment and HR matters, Bhogal and her team are making strides towards operating adult training centres in Phoenix and KwaMashu to impact the country’s unemployment challenges. “It’s my experience and personal life perspectives that drive me to do good and uplift the lives of people around me,” Bhogal said about going the extra mile for others.

She said growing up in Phoenix has had a big impact on the woman she is today. Shabnm Bhogal started the Aurora Hands of Hope NPC after realising the dire need for essentials in her own community of Phoenix, after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. Picture: Supplied “I was always part of a very close community. We all contributed in any way we could to ensure a type of stability. “We were all kind to each other and that manifested in me and eventually, now, into what we do as Aurora,” she said.

Bhogal also singled out her mother and sister for inspiring her “do-gooder” compulsion. “A lot of the credit goes to my sister and my mom. They were the foundation to this strong feeling of passion towards others’ needs in me,” she said. Bhogal said each time she and her team got involved in a venture, the only time she rested easy was after the successful execution of their duties.

“I am proud of all that we do at Aurora. Each time we complete an initiative is a huge achievement, which usually happens on a weekly basis,” she said. Bhogal said Aurora began when she realised the needs of people in her own neighbourhood during Covid-19 times. “There was a big need for basic essentials and I knew I needed to act and get help and that’s how Aurora was born.

“I started to network on Facebook with family and friends to help and the word spread quickly. “I also approached the Gift of the Givers for assistance and they provided 100 hampers and they have been ongoing supporters,” she said. Aurora then connected with the Greenbury Sai Centre, which led to the start of their weekly feeding scheme.

Bhogal said they have also established a partnership with Jerome Chetty of Syndicate Protection Services and have worked on various charity drives, including during April’s floods, the provision of school uniforms. Shubnam Bhogal receiving a certificate of appreciation, on behalf or her NPC, Aurora Hands of Hope, from Winnie Mkhize, the Merewent Cheshire Home’s manager. PIcture: Supplied Looking ahead, Bhogal said she and her team recognised the need for adult training centres in some communities like Phoenix and KwaMashu. “We see the need for it, like introducing people to the basics of computer literacy, helping them prepare CVs and excelling in job interviews.

“If one person in each household improves their lot in life, it could have a domino effect in homes and inspire others to do likewise. “The Aurora team has worked non-stop towards making this dream to come into fruition,” she said. Aslam Essa, the Gift of the Givers’ chief liaison officer, commended Bhogal’s work.