Durban - A community-based HIV model that has been showing results in Eshowe has been hailed by the deputy president David Mabuza, at the launch of the UNAIDS Global report on Tuesday. The pace of progress in reducing new HIV infections, increasing access to treatment and ending AIDS-related deaths is slowing down according to the new report released. The report was launched at a community event and contains case studies and testimonies identifying community programmes that can quicken the pace of the response to HIV.

It also shows a mixed picture, with some countries making impressive gains while others are experiencing rises in new HIV infections and AIDS-related deaths.

“South Africa has a rich history of communities being at the centre of the AIDS response, so it is fitting that we launch the 2019 UNAIDS Global AIDS Update in this country, in Eshowe, in KwaZulu-Natal, where a community-based service delivery model, with HIV at its centre, is showing results,” said Mabuza.

In KwaZulu-Natal, one in four adults (aged 15–59 years) were living with HIV in 2016. To advance the response, Médecins Sans Frontières managed a community-based approach to HIV testing that links people to treatment and supports them to remain in care. By 2018, the 90–90–90 targets were achieved in Eshowe town, rural Eshowe and Mbongolwane, well ahead of the 2020 deadline.

“We urgently need increased political leadership to end AIDS,” said Gunilla Carlsson, UNAIDS Executive Director.

She added “This starts with investing adequately and smartly and by looking at what’s making some countries so successful. Ending AIDS is possible if we focus on people, not diseases, create road maps for the people and locations being left behind, and take a human rights-based approach to reach people most affected by HIV.”

Globally, around 1.7 million people became newly infected with HIV in 2018, a 16% decline since 2010, driven mostly by steady progress across most of eastern and southern Africa. South Africa, for example, has made huge advances and has successfully reduced new HIV infections by more than 40% and AIDS-related deaths by around 40% since 2010.

However, there is still a long way to go in eastern and southern Africa, the region most affected by HIV, and there have been worrying increases in new HIV infections in eastern Europe and central Asia (29%), in the Middle East and North Africa (10%) and in Latin America (7%).

“Despite progress in reducing new HIV infections among young women, HIV infections are still 60% higher than among young men of the same age. Targeted programmes for young women need to be expanded, said Carlsson.

Community empowerment and ownership result in a greater uptake of HIV services, a reduction in stigma, discrimination and the protection of human rights. Community-led successes must be replicated and scaled up, added Dr Zweli Mkhize, Minister of Health.

