Durban - A Durban businesswoman appeared in the Pinetown Magistrates Court for allegedly defrauding an 87-year-old Road Accident Fund (RAF) beneficiary of R256 000. Bongiwe Mathonsi, who runs a store in eMolweni on the outskirts of Hillcrest, is accused of defrauding Hilda Zuma, an 87-year-old grandmother who received the payout in September last year from the RAF.

It is alleged that when the money was paid out, Zuma informed Mathonsi that the payout had been successful. It is alleged Zuma had sought advice from Mathonsi about how best to invest the money.

It is alleged the grandmother went to the bank with Mathonsi to confirm the payout and once it had been confirmed, she allegedly handed over her bank card.

Speaking to Isolezwe, Zuma said she had gone with Mathonsi to the bank under the impression that she would advise her how to spend the money wisely.

Zuma alleges she had not been back to the bank since. She further told the newspaper she had been trying to safeguard the money from her grandchildren, whom she did not trust.

Isolezwe has seen bank statements, which allegedly show that on September 28, on the day the RAF paid out the R256 000, more than R142 000 was withdrawn.

On October 1, R30 000 was withdrawn and on November 23, R10 000 was withdrawn. A month later on December 19, another R10 000 was withdrawn from the account.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said police were investigating a case of theft. He said the suspect, a 41-year-old woman, appeared in court on March 5.

It is alleged Mathonsi’s lifestyle changed drastically with the purchase of a new car, renovations to her home, furniture, expensive weaves and a trendy television set.

When approached for comment, Mathonsi said she would answer to the court.

Zuma said: “I trusted her a lot and I used to buy cabbage and bread on credit from her store. I would always pay her back when I received my pension,” she said describing their relationship.

“She told me she could help me invest the money because she is a businesswoman,” said Zuma.

When Zuma went to the bank with her niece, Pamela, they found that only R7 000 was left in the bank account.

“That is when we found out money was frequently being withdrawn,” she said.

* This story first appeared in Isolezwe's Saturday edition