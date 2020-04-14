Companies preserving jobs and backing the fight against Covid-19

DURBAN: Instead of being left hamstrung by the Covid-19 virus and laying off workers during the lockdown period, some local manufacturing businesses have coughed up novel ways to breathe new life into their operations. A growing list of companies have joined the fight against the coronavirus by dedicating production lines that are now rehashed to churn out safety equipment, ventilators, masks and gloves, which are presently in great demand. With the country already in a deep financial crisis and nearly a third of the working class unemployed, healthy doses of inventive thinking from business leaders is what’s prescribed. After a few sessions of brainstorming, the creative minds at Barrows decided to produce Perspex screens to shield cashiers at supermarkets from possible coronavirus infection. Barrows, an advertising company that is based in Durban’s Umgeni Business Park and specialises in designing and manufacturing display stands for retail stores, are also producing screens for theatres in hospitals and ambulances.

Ian Gourley, the Barrows Group’s creative director, said the company, which has a presence in London and North America, is already preparing to lay into bed manufacturing.

Gourley said two weeks before the lockdown became a reality, and having seen it already become a trend in other parts of the world, they anticipated the same happening in South Africa.

“The production side of the business employs lots of people (250), and we thought about how do we keep them busy and in employment, while doing something good for the community at the same time”

Gourley said after two days of think-tank sessions, their design and engineer team came up with the cashier-screen idea and customers like supermarket-chain Spar jumped at it, and others followed.

An initial order for 10 000 screens was received from Spar and that helped when Barrows applied for a permit to trade as an “essential service” during lockdown, which was granted.

Gourley said the screens met the required standards of Spar and other clients and more orders followed, which helped to keep their factory operational.

He said while making the screens, one of their founders, Richard Barrow, received a request for screens in hospitals.

“A top doctor (Stuart Kidgell) told him (Barrow) that anesthetists were in great danger when they inserted pipes into patients in hospital, even though they wear facemasks. The anesthetist has to stand directly over the patient who is breathing upwards.”

Gourley said they made a screen, according to the doctor’s specification, covered a patient’s head and had hand-holes for the anesthetist’s ease of movement.

The doctor also approved the screen Barrows designed for ambulances which protected paramedics placing patients on ventilators in ambulances.

“We quickly shifted our production floor to also satisfy that need.” He said their production floor was run over two shifts to keep-up with the demand.

“For now we are fine. We are not making a profit but we are not losing money. Right now it is about our people first,” said Gourley.

Reading the sign of the times, a Mayville-based company that usually produces gazebos, banners and inflatables for major events are due to start manufacturing reusable face masks.

For Expand A Sign’s workforce of 300, retrenchment became a reality when the Covid-19 induced lockdown became effective.

But they have now returned to work to produce facemasks that will be created from two pieces of locally produced pure polyester, which provides a more effective barrier against Covid-19 infused droplets.

Their masks has enabled the company to acquire an “essential services” status.

Don Bailey, CEO of the family-owned Expand A Sign, said they were able to manufacture their own fabric, and with their workforce’s sewing skills, they were ideally suited for making masks.

“These are not medical grade masks but they could help in reducing the spread of the coronavirus.”

Bailey said they were always innovative, service driven and focused on giving back to the community.

Instead of having to contemplate retrenching staff, Bailey said he was grateful that his employees had the opportunity to work and support their families.

Leading manufacturer of home appliances, Defy, have cooked-up their own contribution to flatten the coronavirus curve.

Non-invasive ventilators is what Defy is expected to churn out as they team-up with various stakeholders on the project. Benefitting from Defy’s contribution will be the South Africa’s National Ventilator Project, and the company will derive no commercial benefit from the initiative.

The National Ventilator Project is an industrialisation plan focused on mass production of ventilators, especially for the benefit of sub-Saharan African nations.

“Led by the United Kingdom’s University of Cambridge under the Open Ventilation System Initiative (OVSI), our team of scientists and engineers - including South African researchers - are currently finalising a ventilator design that can be industrialised for mass production,” said Evren Albas, the CEO of Defy Appliances.

Albas explained that the system design consists of components Defy currently uses in the everyday production of core appliances.

He confirmed that their project proposal was submitted to the Department of Trade and Industry and they hoped to begin producing ventilators next month.

Albas announced that In addition to the ventilator project, Defy will be donating appliances worth R1.9m to hospitals on the frontline of Covid-19 battle.

“We want to improve conditions for our health workers - the real heroes of today,” said Albas.

Nathi Olifant, spokesperson of the KZN Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, said they were always pleased and supported businesses that were able to adapt and innovate as conditions changed.

“With an almost stagnant economy, innovation and diversification of product portfolios are key in keeping business afloat and jobs sustained. We encourage the use of technology and employment of new ideas. Naturally, businesses are encouraged to do this in the ambit of the law and total compliance with business regulations and rules,” Olifant said.

SUNDAY TRIBUNE