Computer course offers hope to Durban's homeless

Durban - While many bear the brunt of disruptions in the wake of Covid-19, the lockdown has presented an opportunity for introspection and change to homeless people in Durban. About 50 people at different shelters across the city were offered basic computer courses by eThekwini Municipality and non-governmental organisations, and received their certificates last week. They studied during the lockdown and saw the opportunity as a distraction from social ills and a chance to change their lives for the better. They were kept in shelters for safety as part of the national lockdown. The computer training was part of a skills development programme by the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Social Development and the City.

In addition to typing skills, the modules included an introduction to computer hardware and software, including Microsoft Word.

Sifiso Nene, 25, was delighted to acquire another skill as he was still unemployed. He had left his home in Ixopo in search of work in Durban, but ended up homeless after failing to secure employment.

“Life has been very difficult, and I ended up doing things I have never imagined I would do. The lockdown is the hardest thing to ever happen in the world, but to some of us it afforded another chance in life. "Attending the computer course and achieving a piece of paper with my name on it has restored my hope,” he said.

Nene said while he understood that he would not get a job easily given the current economic crisis, his self-esteem had improved and he was hopeful that the best was yet to come.

Msawenkosi Khoza, 37, left his home in Clermont, west of Durban, after “an intense” family feud. He had resorted to homelessness in the hope that living in the city would increase his chances of finding a job.

“The computer training has unleashed our potential; there are many of us here with great potential but some of us have not got that opportunity. The certificate I received means a lot to me. I may not get employed, but it has shown me I am capable and my life can still change after lockdown,” said Khoza.

João Mathe,18, left his home country, Mozambique, with high hopes he would get a job to support his siblings back home, but ended up on the streets.

“I quit school in Grade 7 when my parents died and there was nobody to support me. I came here not knowing where I was going, but I hoped something better would come. Being here is the best thing ever; we no longer have to run away from the metro police. We have a place to sleep and bath; then we can go out to look for jobs.

"The skill I have acquired will be on my CV and will help me when I apply for jobs,” Mathe added.

