Computer labs set up for disabilities

Durban — The Blind and Deaf Society has opened the state-of-the-art Victor Daitz Computer Lab for the Deaf and Optima College Computer Lab for the Blind. Veetha Sewkuran, president of the KZN Blind and Deaf Society (KZNBDS) said she was delighted about the new computer labs opening this week in Durban and Pietermaritzburg.

The Victor Daitz Foundation sponsored the technical equipment, software, and set up the Computer Training Centre for the Deaf and the South African National Council for the Blind Optima College, sponsored the Computer Training Centre for the Blind. This included the cost of staff and stipends for the students. “It is through programmes such as this Computer Training Centre that blind and deaf youth will overcome obstacles that will significantly enable them to thrive in a world that is not always designed with their needs in mind. A world where unemployment is a most pressing issue among persons with disabilities. “Despite willingness to work, many blind and deaf young adults struggle to find meaningful employment due to the lack of skills and education. This is not due to a lack of capability or ambition, but rather a lack of opportunities and an environment that often fails to accommodate their needs.

“Employers frequently lack awareness and understanding of how to create inclusive workplaces. There are misconceptions about the abilities of blind and deaf individuals, and thus hesitation in hiring and promoting them.” Students of the Blind and Deaf Society enjoying their first day at the computer labs. Photo: Supplied Sewkuran feels the centres, which were privately donated, had the potential to elevate the community where the government lacks to provide. “It is important to establish centres such as this, so we can bridge the gap between the blind and deaf and people who are able bodied. Giving them the opportunity to gain access to higher education, jobs and opportunities that all citizens are entitled to.

“The lack of government support in funding projects for basic education and skills development is a pressing issue. It is largely due to our collective responsibility that we ensure that these young people are not left behind. “By working together and advocating for increased funding and support, by fund-raising and donor funding, we can create opportunities such as the computer, and a more inclusive and equitable society where every individual has the opportunity to succeed.” The centres will host a variety of special programmes to help the blind and deaf, such as JAWS software for the Blind and DRAGON software for the Deaf, Sewkuran said.

“The labs have been set up to upskill blind and deaf youth, to provide them with a skill, enabling them to seek employment.” The society has Computer Training Centres at the headquarters in Durban and their branch in Pietermaritzburg. “Despite the excitement and interest, the labs will still require supervision. Individuals will be trained by qualified facilitators. Students will be trained on end-user computer programme – an accredited course.”