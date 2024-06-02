Comrades: Ready, set to go

Durban — The 97th Comrades Marathon will take place next Sunday when about 20600 athletes will be at the start line in Durban. The ultimate human race will begin at the Durban City Hall at 5.30am and end in Pietermaritzburg at 5.30pm. The race distance is approximately 85.91km.

International runners taking part in the event are from Zimbabwe, India, the UK, Botswana, Russia, Brazil, the US, Zambia, Eswatini, Australia, Lesotho, Namibia, Germany, Kenya, Uganda, Canada, Netherlands, Switzerland and Malawi. Competitors are from all walks of life including managers, accountants, auditors, IT specialists, bankers, police officers, clerks, doctors, specialists, teachers, advocates and attorneys. Among the runners, there will be 148 people with the surname Dlamini.

Alf Burgess, who is 85 years old, will be the oldest person running the race and the oldest woman taking part will be Petra Myburgh, 75. The youngest runners this year are aged 20. Barry Holland will be running his 50th Comrades Marathon and will be joined on the race day by his two daughters, son, son-in-law, nephew and his wife Debbie, who will be running her 21st Comrades race. Prize money will be given to the first 10 men and women to finish the race and the winner in both the men and women’s categories will receive R550 000.