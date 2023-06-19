Concern over education bill

DURBAN - Parent bodies in KwaZulu-Natal are concerned that the Department of Basic Education is taking away the powers from school governing bodies (SGB). This is with regards to the Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Bill's proposed changes to the South African Schools Act.

The public hearing process concluded last week with the last hearings in the Eastern Cape. The Bela Bill proposes changes to the South African Schools Act which seeks to hand control to the Education Department in determining, among other things, a school’s language policy and curriculums, compulsory schooling from Grade R, the prohibition of corporal punishment and allowing the sale of alcohol at after-hour school events as a fundraiser. The bill was introduced in Parliament last year and has received criticism with some arguing that it will give the department powers to override school governing bodies.

Civil society groups and political parties expressed concern over the proposed provision giving provincial heads of education departments the power to make a final decision on a school's language and admissions policy, and the watering down of the role of SGBs. At public hearings about the bill, the portfolio committee on Basic Education had been advised to reconsider a part of the Bill that provides for the possession, consumption, or sale of liquor during any private or religious function held on a school’s premises. Selvan Patchee Naicker, chairperson of the North Coast Parents’ Association, said the SGB should have the final say in any decision affecting the school and should be provided an integrated approach that includes all role-players.

"Since parents and guardians are ultimately responsible for paying tuition, the authority should rest with the governing body, with the department acting as the watchdog over all aspects of governance. "To maintain the identity and spirit of the school, all role-players should participate in discussions about language policy, but the SGB, not the department, must make the final decision. “Government interference will only make matters worse and contribute to resource shortages and educational failure. To avoid nepotism, favouritism, and a ‘jobs for pals’ policy on hiring workers must be made by representatives of the SGB, department, trade unions, and pertinent stakeholders.

“All disciplines are taught in English at all South African universities, and it is the recognised standard around the world. Secondary or home languages should be offered as options," said Naicker. He said it was against the law to sell alcohol close to places of worship and educational institutions. "Before the selling of alcohol on the school grounds is even considered, this measure needs to be modified. If the sale of alcohol is permitted, there are significant drawbacks that, if improperly controlled, can result in abuse, violence and vandalism that affect the school's good name, character, and image," said Naicker.

Vee Gani, chairperson of the Parents Association of KwaZulu-Natal, said some of the amendments were worrisome, especially where powers were being taken away from the school governing bodies. "The amendments diminish the power of government bodies. This leaves room for fraud and corruption, especially in promoting posts with interference from government officials," said Gani. Krish Govender, a retired principal of Fairhaven Secondary, said in his opinion the SGB should have greater powers.

"Unfortunately due to poor training and disinterest by members, SGBs unfortunately are not effective in most schools. However, as a service provider in their personal capacity, to the school, SGBs should not be allowed to trade or do business with the school," said Govender. He said making Grade R compulsory and holding parents accountable for sending children to school was fine in principle, adding that there were challenges. "The department does not have funds to provide adequately trained Grade R teachers," said Govender.

He said schools should not sell alcohol. "A school is a sacred environment. I strongly disagree with the sale of alcohol on school premises. Soon we will be holding ‘happy hours’ at schools," said Govender. Baxolile 'Bax' Nodada, DA's Shadow Minister of Basic Education, said the BELA Bill fails to address the real issues plaguing basic education in South Africa.