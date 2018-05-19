Some of the leaders of the controversial Delangokubona Business Forum, from left, Thulani Myeza, Thabani Mzulwini, Thembi Molefe, Siyanda Nene and Nkosi Makhanya.

DURBAN - “Construction mafia” continue to interrupt a multi-million rand development at Kindlewood Estate in Mount Edgecombe, Durban.

The controversial Delangakubona Business Forum, which has been at the forefront of demanding work at major construction sites in KwaZulu-Natal, has denied involvement.

Last week, about 100 members of a “business forum” halted construction at Kindlewood when they attempted to enter the estate. The same group had already done so on three occasions, demanding that 30% of the work on the sites be given to them, said estate manager Jonathan Dreyer.

Concerned contractors said work had to be stopped on the sites as a result of the chaos caused by the group.

“They were at the gates last Thursday, trying to get in, but were stopped by the security guards. Contractors were then sent home. Police were also called,” said one contractor who did not want to be named.

Dreyer said he had never heard of the term “construction mafia”, but confirmed that he met with a delegation of representatives of a group which he called “Business forum ward 110” on Thursday, May 9.

“We have had three incidents where they have arrived at the estate and demanded admission, and cessation of work on one of the sites, the last being Wednesday, May 8. During the discussions, a meeting was arranged for Thursday, which was attended by forum representatives and the main contractor of the affected site.”

Dreyer said naturally the estate was concerned.

“I believe they are a threat to our security and, should they gain access, a threat to the contractors and their employees on the various sites on the estate. Our security protocols have thus far sufficed. We do now have the backing of a task team from SAPS and eThekwini metro, who would assist should the need arise,” said Dreyer.

Robert Ndlele of the Federation for Economic Transformation to which the Delangokubona Business Forum is affiliated, said he had no knowledge of members of the forum going to the Kindlewood Estate.

“We have had serious engagements with contractors at sites in the north, but this was not one of them.

“It could be other groups purporting to be us. I have heard of the Business Forum Ward 110 but do not know who they really are,” said Ndlele.

“Construction mafia” are believed to have been to several sites around Durban in recent months, demanding a piece of the pie. Last month, they halted construction at businessman Vivian Reddy’s multi-million rand Ocean’s uMhlanga project.

[email protected]

SUNDAY TRIBUNE