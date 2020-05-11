Converting Royal Show grounds into a quarantine site proves costly for event hosts

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - While the KZN Department of Health is keeping mum on the costs involved in turning the Royal Show showgrounds in Pietermaritzburg into a Covid-19 quarantine facility, the organisation that hosts the annual agricultural event there is set to lose millions. The Royal Agricultural Society of Natal, responsible for the Royal Show, had to cancel the event. Showground halls 6, 7 and 9 and the Olympia Hall will be converted into a quarantine site. An estimated 2141 beds will be made available for isolation while 479 will be reserved for quarantine purposes. President Cyril Ramaphosa did an oversight inspection on Tuesday and commended Premier Sihle Zikalala for the efforts by the province to prepare for the worst times ahead. Terry Strachan, chief executive of the showgrounds, said they did not have much of an option when the provincial Health Department identified the showgrounds as one of the venues for a quarantine facility.

He said they then had to cancel the 2020 Royal Show which generated a net figure of about R3 million.

“We're a public service entity and pride ourselves on serving our province and its people. We've done that for 170 years,” he said.

“When the Department of Health experienced a problem and asked us for assistance it would have been grossly improper to turn around and say we're not in a position to hold their hand and help through this crisis.”

The showgrounds occupy 13 hectares of land and the facility will only take up one hectare. It's been designated as a "stepping stone" and not an isolation site.

When people living in congested communities are suspected of having the virus they will be moved to the facility, where they can be tested and isolated pending their results.

If results are negative, they will be discharged and allowed to go home, but individuals testing positive will be transferred to a provincial hospital isolation facility.

Strachan said that once the facility was no longer needed by the Department of Health, it would be fully decontaminated and handed back to them.

“It will be handed back to us in an absolute sterile condition, probably cleaner than it's ever been before, and I have no doubt that we will carry on with business as usual thereafter,” he said.

“Businesses within the showgrounds are well outside of these facilities and workers don’t stand a chance of being affected. If any operator on site who uses our facilities wishes to stay there, they are welcome to do so.”

A date for the 2021 show has already been confirmed for May 28 until June 6, and the organisers are hoping that it will be a cut-and-paste of what had been planned for 2020.

“I foresee that the sun will rise again tomorrow and life will carry on. We have been in tough situations before and we'll work our way through this one and there will be light at the end of the tunnel,” said Strachan.

The KZN Department of Health did not respond to questions by the Sunday Tribune pertaining to costs and infrastructure, saying: “We are not in a position to share that info yet. It is work in progress.”

Sunday Tribune