DURBAN - Convicted criminals transformed themselves into beauty queens behind bars at a recent pageant hosted by Westville Prison.

The beauty pageant was accompanied by a fashion show as the styled-up prisoners showcased their talents by designing clothes from used plastics.

Ntombifuthi Mkhize, head of the women’s prison, said the beauty pageant was created to raise awareness for the recently commemorated 16 days of activism against violence and abuse of women and children.

Mkhize had the honour of calling out the eventual winner, Miss Westville Prison 2017, Slindile Simelani, who is in jail serving a six- year sentence for attempted murder after she tried to assault her ex-boyfriend with acid last December. She was convicted in April.

As Simelani’s name was called, fellow inmates carried her to the stage to celebrate and she cried with tears of joy.

The 21-year old from Pongola, northern KwaZulu-Natal, shared her story with the Sunday Tribune moments after being crowned.

Simelani attacked her boyfriend of two years after she discovered he had impregnated another woman.

The fight led to Simelani pouring acid on his body.

“I regret what I did to my ex-boyfriend every day,” she said.

“If the incident had to happen again, I would think twice,” she said.

Simelani’s actions have cost her dearly.

She had just obtained her hospitality studies diploma and was about to start work at a Durban hotel the following month, but was instead taken into police custody.

The pageant victory came at a time when she admitted she lacked in self-esteem.

She had never entered a beauty pageant before.

“I am glad I won because I was lacking in self-esteem.

“Being in prison is not easy, especially knowing you were so close to living your dream,‘’ she said.

First princess was Ntokozo Cele, who strangled her boyfriend.

The 23-year-old woman from Pietermaritzburg was sentenced to life imprisonment for her actions.

Cele was 18 when she committed the crime.

It is her sixth year in prison.

Like Simelani’s, her boyfriend had been cheating and the boyfriend’s mistress had been sending her threatening messages. She said when she confronted him, he started assaulting her.

Later, when he was eating supper, an infuriated Cele attacked him from behind, armed with a rope, and strangled him.

She sews at the prison. Completing the top three is Nokwazi Mbambo, 30, an ex-Durban metro police officer, who took the crown for second princess.

The former policewoman is serving a 25-year sentence for murdering her husband, whom she shot six times.

“When I came to prison I thought my life would end. As we all know, in prison we come across many criminals, and you have to sleep with one eye open,” she said.

The Lamontville woman said she had discovered her talent for sewing after getting into prison this year. She is part of a group that sews uniforms and handbags for the prisoners who attend school inside the prison.

Meanwhile, Mkhize said the Beauty Behind Bars programme would continue for years to come.

She said each year the convicts became more creative and the inmates who were allowed to attend were always on their best behaviour.

‘’We couldn’t have done it in a better way because I get up every day and come to work only to find some of the inmates depressed and they lack self-esteem, especially the new inmates,” she said.

She said the women’s prison also offered training in skills such as hairdressing, cooking classes as well as a studio for the dressmakers, who work with designers.

