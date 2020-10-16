Copper thief stopped in his tracks after trying to steal PMB City Hall roof sheeting
Pietermartizburg - An alleged copper thief’s daring act of stripping the Pietermaritzburg City Hall’s roof sheeting in broad daylight has landed him behind bars.
The 33-year-old suspect was caught red-handed around midday on Thursday cutting copper sheets from the roof and loading them into a black bag.
When the suspect realised that he had been busted, he attempted to make an escape but municipal security officers were hot on his heels.
He was apprehended then handed over to the Mountain Rise police.
Captain Nqobile Gwala, KZN police spokesperson, said the man will appear at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday facing charges of malicious damage to property and possession of housebreaking implements.
The city’s Thobeka Mafumbatha said they were grateful to Safe City and municipal security officers for making the arrest.
Sunday Tribune