PIC: Liziwe Ngwayishe is on trial in connection with the murders of two 10-year-old schoolboys. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/ANA

Durban - The murder trial involving one of the women accused of killing two Clairwood boys continued in the Durban High Court on Wednesday. The two women, Amahle Maliwa, 31, and Linziwe Ngwayishe, 33, were arrested a day after the 10-year-old best friends Njabulo Mankayi and Luyanda Msomi went missing in November 2017.

Maliwa had pleaded guilty and has been sentenced to two terms of life imprisonment and her co-accused Ngwayishe is pleading not guilty to the charge.

It is alleged Maliwa had been in a relationship with Mankayi’s father, Thandaza. When their relationship turned sour, she and Ngwayishe conspired to kill the boy in a bid to hurt his father.

On Wednesday, the court heard witness testimony from a 13-year-old minor who had seen the two women lure the boys as well as forensic doctors who performed post mortems on the bodies. The court heard that potassium manganate granule were forced into the boys' mouths.

Dr Pillay, a forensic doctor who had performed post mortem found that the poisoning caused “burns to tissues, respiratory compromised the upper airway which would make it difficult to breathe.”

Pillay added that “due to the swelling of the tissues and obstruction to the entrance of the airway, a person can die due to breathing difficulty.”

The court heard how the two boys were lured by the women from outside their school in Clairwood. A 13-year-old witness who gave testimony in camera through a child court intermediary, told the court how she saw the two women - one of them known to her from the Khayalitsha Informal Settlement - call the boys.

The witness told the court that she had been returning from school with her younger brother when she noticed something was wrong.

“Amahle then instructed the two boys to sit down and wait until my brother and I pass them,” said the witness through the court intermediary.

She went on to say that she and her brother and her reached the corner of Flower Road, where they stood to observe.

The women were both charged with two counts of murder after the best friends were found dead at different spots in Montclair and Bluff.

In August, Maliwa, in a plea statement read by her attorney Patrick Mkhumbuzi told the court that she and Ngwayishe plotted to lure the boys to her home on their way from school.

She and Ngwayishe conspired to kill Njabulo and detailed how Ngwayishe held the boys hands while she forced him to drink poison. The boy fell to the ground and Ngwayishe threw him into the river.

Ngwayishe is accused of killing Msomi by forcing him to drink poison and strangling him, as a means to “shut him up”.

Witness testimony by Dr Bernice Ndlovu, who had conducted post mortem on the deceased, showed “superficial burns on the face, neck, mouth and oral cavity”.

Ndlovu said “it shows that the child had tried to push out the granules, when they spilled on his school shirt and burned his torso.” Ndlovu showed the court gruesome images of black residue on the deceases tongue and sustained burns to his face, shoulders and neck.

Ngwayishe remains behind bars as the trial continues on Thursday at the Durban High Court.

SUNDAY TRIBUNE