Court rules that widow has right to slice of husband’s investment policy millions

Durban - A businessman who left millions of rands that had accrued in investments to his children and other family members, breached his marriage vows when he overlooked his wife. This was the ruling last week by the Durban High Court. The insurance company that held his two policies were on the cusp of paying a collective sum of R6 million to the five nominated beneficiaries, shortly after the man’s death in July 2019. But his wife Kamala Govender, 65, immediately objected on the grounds that she and her husband Morgan were married in community of property. Therefore, she was entitled to 50% of all accruals from their joint estate, including the two investment policies in question. She argued that at the time of initiating the two policies in July and November 2016 respectively, their joint estate was listed as the beneficiaries. But her husband subsequently made close family as beneficiaries to the investments, without her knowledge, and “offended” the provisions of the Matrimonial Property Act, which rendered the amendments “unlawful”.

In September 2019, Govender made an urgent High Court application to stop the Liberty Group Limited from making payments to beneficiaries, until the matter was finalised.

An interim order was granted.

The matter was eventually concluded, last week, by Judge Nompumelelo Radebe at the Durban High Court.

While Govender and Morgan had no children from their 25 years of marriage, her husband was married previously and had two children from that relationship.

The respondents in the matter were Vanessa Morgan and Devan Morgan, who are Govender’s stepchildren; Vanessa’s daughter, Genieve; Govender’s sister-in-law, Muligah Moodley; her son, Priyen; and Liberty.

Deven Morgan together with Muligah Moodley and her son objected to Govender’s court action.

Therefore, Judge Radebe ruled that they be jointly liable for Govender’s legal fees.

Govender of Kloof was represented by the law firm, Keegan Govender and Associates.

Thus far the legal representatives of Devan Morgan, attorney Thanusha Moodley of law firm Henwood Britter and Caney, said they were “exploring the avenue of an appeal”.

With her court action, Govender set out to prove that the policies in question were indeed assets in their joint estate and if it were so, that her husband was not entitled to exclude her as a beneficiary.

To support the argument, Govender’s legal team used Section 15(2)(c) of the act as their basis.

It states that a spouse cannot, without the written consent of the other spouse, alienate, cede or pledge shares, stocks, investments etc. by and behalf of the other spouse in a financial institute, forming part of the joint estate.

Govender married Morgan in May 1994 and in the next year they started a mushroom distribution business together (Coalition CC).

She stated that her husband was the sole member of the CC, he held her 50% interest in the business as a nominee, controlled the finances and managed it.

Govender who was involved in the administration of the business said she and her husband invested approximately R9 million in three separate policies.

Each of those policies were initiated with a capital sum of money and supplemented thereafter with monthly payments, which was deducted from their joint bank account, Govender said.

Proceeds from the policy worth R3.5m remained solely for Govender’s benefit have already been released by Liberty.

She’s claiming her 50% stake in the two other policies with payout values of R3m each.

Govender said shortly after her husband’s death she received an email from their financial broker regarding the investments and was “surprised” to learn that the beneficiaries on the two policies had changed as the primary source of the investments was derived from their joint estate.

When she learnt that Liberty was in the process of paying out on the policies, Govender’s legal representatives raised an objection on her behalf and followed up with the urgent interdict application.

Govender also feared that if a full payout were made to the others, she would struggle to recover the funds if a court eventually ruled in her favour because she did not enjoy cordial relations with them.

In her affidavit, Muligah Moodley said the proceeds from the investment that was directed to Priyen and her were meant mainly for the upkeep of her mentally challenged brother.

Moodley said she shared a close bond with her brother, who was not always financially stable.

She accused Govender of being “jealous” of that bond.

Moodley said her brother had started his own mushroom distribution business and only changed the name after changing suppliers, and Govender only began to work for him in 1998.

She admitted that Govender was very involved in the business and her husband’s affairs but denied she contributed towards the policies and asked her sister-in-law to provide proof of her contributions.

Moodley had no knowledge of Govender and her husband having a joint bank account, and questioned whether the financial adviser actually sent her an email about the investments as she was not listed as a beneficiary.

With Govender being familiar with the administrative side of her husband’s life, Moodley said she would have known about the change in beneficiaries.

Moodley disagreed that the investments formed part of the joint estate, she said Govender was acting on “ill advice” and her claim was not valid.

Devan Morgan said that due to short notice he was unable to attend the urgent application hearing, it was his father’s desire for him and the other beneficiaries to receive the proceeds of the policies and not his wife.

Therefore, he made her the sole beneficiary of the policy that paid R3.5m, said Devan Morgan.

He said that the business that his father worked for and took over was well established, before his marriage to Govender, and disagreed that his father held her 50% share in the business.

In response Govender said it was not necessary to respond to every allegation made by Devan Morgan and Moodley.

While she did not deny that her husband changed the policy beneficiaries, she contended that it was improper to do so, and that the others would suffer no prejudice if they did not receive the full payout as they were never entitled to her share.

Govender said Moodley made “unsubstantiated assertions”, she denied that her husband was responsible for the financial welfare of his mentally challenged brother, who was fully functional.

She said Moodley left him unassisted on a daily basis to attend work and social plans.

Govender said the allegations about the mushroom business and ownership was not relevant, as well as whether she contributed to the joint estate and indirectly to the investments.

The issue was whether those policies formed a part of their joint estate.

