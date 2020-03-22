Covid-19: We expected to have 300 guests, says bride who cancelled wedding

Durban - Hours after a bride-to-be bought her dream outfit she was forced to cancel her wedding.

Yerusha Chetty and her fiancé, Shikar Ajodiah, both 29, are saddened they cannot tie the knot on April 26 at the Royal Showgrounds in Pietermaritzburg. Chetty, an auditor, and Ajodiah, a business analyst, have been together for seven years after meeting on campus at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

The cancellation of their wedding and those of many others came after the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday that gatherings had to be limited to 100 people because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We expected to have 300 guests. This is extremely disappointing. It put me in a depressed mood this week. We had booked our suppliers two years ago. It is not easy to get the service providers you want in Pietermaritzburg. We therefore planned everything well in advance.

“We don’t know what date we would be able to postpone it to and if the suppliers we want would be available. The deposits are not an issue. We waited many years and had saved to have our dream wedding,” said Chetty.