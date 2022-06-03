DA Councillor survives assassination in Vryheid

Durban - A Democratic Alliance Councillor, Swelakhe Shelembe, has survived assassination after he was attacked by unknown gunmen while travelling with his bodyguard in Vryheid, in northern KwaZulu-Natal. Shelembe is a DA Councillor in the IFP-controlled Zululand District Municipality in Ulundi.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to Francois Rodgers, DA KZN leader, Shelembe was being transported in his private vehicle by a municipal assigned protector when unknown gunmen opened fire on his car. It is understood around five bullets penetrated the vehicle, he said. Shelembe and his protector survived the incident unhurt

The motive of his attack is unknown at this stage as the police were still investigating. DA Councillor Swelakhe Shelembe’s car was riddled with bullets after an assassination attempt in Vryheid on Thursday night. Picture: Supplied Rodgers confirmed that Shelembe has recently been chairing a multi-party ethics committee in the Abaqalusi Municipality (Vryheid) into allegations of irregular expenditure by the mayor, deputy mayor and Speaker. The findings of the report were due to be tabled in the council in the coming days.

Story continues below Advertisement

“It is clear to the DA that this terrible act against councillor Shelembe was the work of powerful politicians and officials who wished to silence him and strike fear into councillors, to protect themselves. KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Sihle Zikalala, appears to be part of the problem that political killings continue unabated in our province by failing to implement the recommendations of the Moerane Commission, he said. The DA has on numerous occasions called for action from his side, but to no avail.

Story continues below Advertisement

The DA calls on the South African Police Services to leave no stone unturned in finding the hitmen and those that ordered the hit, no matter how high up the politician chain they may be,” said Rodgers. Police have not responded to our query by the time of publishing, their comment will be added once received. SUNDAY TRIBUNE