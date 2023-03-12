DA demands action from eThekwini over mismanaged Umbilo wastewater treatment works

Durban - The DA has given the eThekwini Municipality seven days to respond to its demands regarding the progress made on fixing the Umbilo wastewater treatment works. This comes after the party arranged a march to the plant where it was discovered that it was overflowing with sewage.

The party said this was an example of the municipality’s failures that have affected the beaches and the tourism sector. The party handed over a memorandum addressed to the the head of water and sanitation, Ednick Mswelia, and city manager Musa Mbhele. DA KZN chairperson Dean Macpherson said: “We note and understand that after the double floods of April and May 2022, the Umbilo wastewater works was severely damaged, leading to the plant becoming inoperable, causing huge pollution of the Umbilo river, as well as leading to bad smells affecting the surrounding community.

“It is now almost 11 months since the floods, and still very little progress has been made, whilst the pollution of the important Umbilo river continues, and the health and quality of life of those living along the river and the community around the waste water works are being negatively affected.” Macpherson said numerous attempts by ward councillors and the community to get answers and action from the eThekwini Metro had not brought clarity. They had had no other option than to gather and demonstrate to demand action from the municipality. The party furnished the municipality with a memorandum with a list of demands:

- A full timeline of the repairs at the Umbilo wastewater works from the date of commencement to date of completion. - Weekly publication of water quality results of the Umbilo river. - The presentation of a plan to deal with the bad odour surrounding the Umbilo wastewater works affecting the surrounding community.

- Full disclosure of the contractors engaged by the eThekwini Metro to repair the Umbilo wastewater works. - Full disclosure of the costs of the repairs of the works. - A monthly progress meeting between the eThekwini Department of Water and Sanitation, contractors involved in the repairs of the works, and the ward councillors of wards 18 and 63.

The DA handed the list of demands to a representative from the mayor’s office, Njabulo Zungu, and gave them seven days in which to respond. Members of the community marching alongside the Democratic Alliance. Photograph: Supplied. Macpherson said a lack of responses to the demands would result in greater action. “If they do not give us that information within the next seven days which relates to technical information and information on when this would be completed, then we will have to look at further legal recourse which may include the Promotion of Access to Information Act,” he said.