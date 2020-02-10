Judge Zondo and his wife Thembekile joined the South African Muslim Charitable Trust (SAMCT) in partnership with the Zondo & Bux Educational Trust, when they donated R1.5 million towards a borehole and infrastructure development at Emazabekweni Primary, on the South Coast.
The Zondo & Bux Educational Trust was established to assist disadvantaged schools and to pay back an act of kindness Zondo received.
While pursuing his law degree at the University of Natal, businessman Solly Bux, based in Ixopo at the time, agreed to assist Zondo's family by supplying them with groceries until Zondo completed his studies. When Zondo graduated and was in a position to repay Bux, the businessman declined and asked that he pay it forward and assist others in need.
Before the unveiling of the project at the primary school, Shabir Chohan CEO of AlBaraka Bank and a SAMCT representative, took the Judge to the Emazabekweni High School.