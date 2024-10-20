Difficult time for rape victim

The woman who was raped at the Loop Street Police Station in August says she feels hard done by the justice system as she has not been given proper updates regarding her case, including the bail conditions against the suspect. It was believed that the officer, charged for the rape, had violated his bail conditions but the authorities were unable to confirm this.

Independent Police Directorate spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said they could not comment on the matter, and referred queries to the SAPS who did not respond at the time of going to print. Lifeline Director Sinikiwe Biyela said while they continued to offer support to the victim, they were disappointed with the manner in which the victim was being treated. Biyela said the victim was not updated on the bail conditions of the suspected officer. The victim had apparently encountered the suspect on September 26, at the hospital where she was receiving counselling, causing her further trauma.

“The unfortunate thing here is that it appears that when women are abused or even raped and they report this with the hope of getting justice, it does not happen,” she said. Biyela has alleged that the suspect was spotted in Pietermaritzburg, despite an undertaking that he would be transferred to another police station in Camperdown in order to ensure that there was no interference with the case. She said they were concerned when such instances occurred (the possibility of the victim encountering the suspect) and that this would make women reluctant to report such incidents, knowing that they would not be protected.

Speaking to Sunday Tribune this week, the 26 - year- old rape victim spoke of living in fear for her life at the sight of police officers and especially the suspect who she encountered at a hospital where she was receiving counselling recently. She said she had regretted going to the police station on August 15, the day the rape occurred. “One of the thoughts that go through my mind is that if I had not gone to the station for an affidavit, my life would still be the same and I would not have suffered the ordeal,” she said.

She recalled the trauma from the sight of a gun and orders from the police officer to strip naked before she was raped. She added that while she was of the Christian faith, she found it difficult to cope. “There are moments when I cried and ask God why this had to happen to me. It is better during weekdays when I am at work, but when at home especially on Sunday the whole thing plays over again in my mind,” she added.