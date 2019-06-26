The disgruntled youth members said the march is aimed at rallying support for their call to have the national executive committee of the youth league disbanded.

They are demanding that the ANC intervene and disband what they believe are illegitimate national, provincial and region executive structures.

March organiser, Ntuthuko Makhombothi, from Ward 64 in the eThekwini Region said the Youth League structures have failed the youth.





"Leaders have privatised the organisation (Youth League) and made it into an organisation of friends and family by not allowing an open recruitment process - this is what has led to the youth being weak."





He also stated that the failure of the league to address youth issues was quite evident in the national election results and "this is why we see party's like the EFF gaining traction".





"Their terms have lapsed. They are illegitimate structures and we must go to congress to elect new leadership, he said.







Makhombothi said that out of the 11 regions in KZN, only two (eThekwini region and General Mphananza Region) are "legitimate". He explained that 18 months term is constitutionally mandated for the region, while a two year term and a three year term for provincial and national, respectively.





He added that they will handover a memorandum outlining their grievances to the provincial motherbody leadership today, calling for them to support their call for the disbandment of the youth league. "They must support our call as they head to the NEC meeting and in so doing, this will lead to the dissolution of our provincial youth league structure".









The march is expected to be attended by at least 500 members from both the eThekwini and General Mphananza Regions. The members will march from Gugu Dlamini Park in the city center to the party's Pixley kaSeme House headquarters where a memorandum will be delivered. It's unclear who at the party's offices will receive the memorandum.





KZN ANC spokesperson Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said they were aware of a march by members to their headquarters but could not give more details, as to who and what their grievances were.