Do away with the word prostitute, say organisations

Durban - Sex workers in KwaZulu-Natal do not want to be called prostitutes any longer. Most say the term is derogatory, undermining and demeaning. There are more than 180 000 known sex workers in the country and it is estimated that on average one sex worker supports at least four people with their income. Sisonke National Movement for Sex Workers together with its members and stakeholders from across the province, engaged in a discussion on Wednesday which sought to address the many daily struggles faced by those in this line of work. The participating organisations included Abahlali baseMjondolo; Healing of Memories; The Treatment Action Campaign; TB HIVCare; Sweat; KZN Legislature; Ubuntu and Think, a TB and HIV investigative network. Top of their agenda was the associated terminology, which many agreed contributed to stigmatisation, stereotypes and myths about this profession.

Nomsa Sizani, general secretary of Abahlali baseMjondolo Movement, (the organisation representing the country’s shack dwellers) said everyone, regardless of their chosen line of work, deserves to be treated with respect and dignity.

Sizani said calling sex workers prostitutes was an insult as this was work done for a living and not for enjoyment. She said the term was originated by the “colonisers” and was used during the times of oppression. Therefore, it was no longer acceptable in a democratic country.

She said many who worked in the industry faced unfortunate circumstances and this profession was their only means to earn a living.

“Some of them are educating themselves, supporting families while some are orphans,” she said.

“Sex work is also work, and it must be recognised as such. It needs to be legalised and decriminalised. For it to remain a crime is neither right or fair.”

She emphasised that it was every individual’s right to choose what they wanted to do with their bodies, without judgement.

“Sex workers’ bodies belong to them and they should be allowed to do what they want, freely.”

Bridget Phillips of Healing in Memories, said sex workers who did not wish to be addressed as prostitutes were fighting for their right to be justly acknowledged.

“Due to many challenges that they face every day, they have deep wounds that need to be addressed in a safe space to start their healing journey,” she said.

Nokwanda Gambushe, Sisonke provincial co-ordinator said how one refers to the next person or profession feeds emotion, shapes opinion and is followed by the decision to associate or dissociate oneself from that particular group or profession.

“We had a few sex workers who were part of the conversation on the day. The plan going forward is to have further conversations with organisations and stakeholders.”

The Sunday Tribune